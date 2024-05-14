SANTI MUSIC SECURES GROUNDBREAKING DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH VYDIA - A GAMMA COMPANY

Santi Main Logo

Atlanta-based record label, Santi Music, is positioned to impact the ever-changing music landscape by acquiring a distribution deal with Vydia-a gamma company.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santi Music, an Atlanta-based record company, is proud to announce its recent distribution deal with Vydia, a leading music technology company. This strategic alliance marks a pivotal moment for Santi Music, positioning the label to expand its reach and amplify its impact on the global music scene.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vydia will serve as the exclusive distributor for Santi Music's upcoming releases. This collaboration will provide Santi Music with unparalleled access to Vydia's cutting-edge distribution tools and expansive network, empowering the label to connect with a broader audience and maximize its artist's potential.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Vydia in this exciting new chapter," said Santi Music’s CEO Melinda Santiago. "This partnership represents a significant milestone as we strive to reach new heights and share our artists’ music with audiences worldwide. With Vydia's expertise and innovative technology, we are confident that we can achieve our goals and make a lasting impact in the entertainment industry."

Vydia's comprehensive distribution platform allows companies like Santi Music to seamlessly distribute, promote, and monetize their music across many channels, streamlining the process of reaching fans and generating revenue. By leveraging Vydia's state-of-the-art analytics and marketing tools, Santi Music can gain valuable insights into its artists’ audiences and tailor their promotional efforts for maximum effectiveness.

"We are delighted to welcome Santi Music to the Vydia family," said Vydia’s Vice President of Global Music Relations, Frank Polonia. "Santi Music's talent roster and creativity are undeniable, and we are committed to providing them with the support and resources they need to succeed in today's dynamic music landscape. Together we look forward to breaking new ground and achieving great success."

With this distribution deal, Santi Music will bring new releases from top charting artists like Bobby V, Ray J, and International Nova. It will also allow exciting new artists like King Kanja, Tiffany Taylor, and Pitts Campaign to fulfill their dreams. With this collaboration, Santi Music and Vydia set their sights on making a lasting impression on the music industry.