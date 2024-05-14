Submit Release
Total Energy Services Inc. Reports on Voting From the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the Company’s annual meeting of Shareholders on May 14, 2024 (the “Meeting”). A total of 27,868,857 common shares, representing 69.7% of Total Energy’s issued and outstanding shares as at the Record Date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Matter Voted Upon
 Outcome
of Vote 		  Votes
For 		  Votes
Withheld
                   
1.   The election of the following nominees as directors
of the Company for the ensuing year or until their
successors are elected or appointed:
            
                   
      George Chow   Passed   27,089,792
(99.4%)
   157,715
(0.6%)
                   
      Glenn Dagenais   Passed   27,031,573
(99.2%)
   215,934
(0.8%)
                   
      Daniel Halyk   Passed   27,089,692
(99.4%)
   157,815
(0.6%)
                   
      Jessica Kirstine   Passed   27,035,448
(99.2%)
   212,059
(0.8%)
                   
      Greg Melchin   Passed   26,056,613
(95.6%)
   1,190,894
(4.4%)
                   
      Ken Mullen   Passed   25,137,057
(92.3%)
   2,110,450
(7.7%)
                   
2.   The appointment of MNP LLP as auditors                                         
of the Company to hold office until the close
of the next annual meeting of shareholders.		   Passed   27,816,689
(99.8%)
   52,168
(0.2%)
                   

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and services to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Jeremy Busch-Howell, Vice-President, Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at (403) 216-3939 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at: www.totalenergy.ca.


