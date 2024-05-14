Total Energy Services Inc. Reports on Voting From the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the Company’s annual meeting of Shareholders on May 14, 2024 (the “Meeting”). A total of 27,868,857 common shares, representing 69.7% of Total Energy’s issued and outstanding shares as at the Record Date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.



Matter Voted Upon

Outcome

of Vote Votes

For Votes

Withheld 1. The election of the following nominees as directors

of the Company for the ensuing year or until their

successors are elected or appointed:

George Chow Passed 27,089,792

(99.4%)

157,715

(0.6%)

Glenn Dagenais Passed 27,031,573

(99.2%)

215,934

(0.8%)

Daniel Halyk Passed 27,089,692

(99.4%)

157,815

(0.6%)

Jessica Kirstine Passed 27,035,448

(99.2%)

212,059

(0.8%)

Greg Melchin Passed 26,056,613

(95.6%)

1,190,894

(4.4%)

Ken Mullen Passed 25,137,057

(92.3%)

2,110,450

(7.7%)

2. The appointment of MNP LLP as auditors

of the Company to hold office until the close

of the next annual meeting of shareholders. Passed 27,816,689

(99.8%)

52,168

(0.2%)



Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and services to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.