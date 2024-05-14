MEACOR Secures $15 Million in Series A Funding to Advance Innovative Transcatheter Heart Valve Repair Technology

BOSTON, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEACOR Inc. is pleased to announce the successful closing of its $15 million Series A funding round. This substantial investment supports MEACOR’s mission to offer a novel transcatheter approach for the treatment of mitral and tricuspid valve regurgitation.



“This is a pivotal moment for MEACOR,” said Toufic Azar, CEO and co-founder. “This funding round underscores the potential of our technology to enhance valvular heart repair. With this capital, we can strategically grow our team, to rapidly achieve critical milestones while maintaining our lean and efficient R&D and clinical operations.”

MEACOR’s proprietary technology, Cryocinch, is designed to leverage on-demand cryoadhesion to compensate for cardiac motion, enabling precise and reproducible implantation of interconnected anchors along the valve annulus to effectively stop regurgitation. This minimally invasive method, when approved, could offer numerous patient benefits over traditional open-heart surgery, including shorter recovery times, reduced complication risks, and lower overall costs.

“Transcatheter annuloplasty remains an unmet frontier in the management of valvular regurgitation, which to date has been limited to valve replacement and edge-to-edge repair,” noted Dr. Renzo Cecere, co-founder, President, and Chief Medical Officer of MEACOR, and cardiothoracic surgeon at McGill University. “MEACOR’s technology promises a reproducible, robust, and efficient procedure. Cryoadhesion is designed to enhance ease of positioning and stabilization of the annulus, providing significant advantages for both doctors and patients.”

MEACOR is thrilled to welcome Dr. Azeem Latib and Dr. Susheel Kodali, renowned key opinion leaders in interventional cardiology, as senior clinical advisors. Additionally, Rick Geoffrion, a serial entrepreneur in interventional cardiology devices, joins the team as a senior business advisor.

About MEACOR

MEACOR is a privately held medical device company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for minimally invasive heart valve repair using groundbreaking transcatheter cryoadhesion technology to significantly impact the lives of patients worldwide.

Contact: info@meacor.com