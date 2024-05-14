Alaris Equity Partners Invests a Combined US$47.5 Million in a New Partner and a Follow-On Investment with an Existing Partner

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (the “Trust”) (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Alaris Equity Partners USA Inc. (collectively, with the Trust and its other subsidiaries, “Alaris”) has made an investment into Cresa LLC (“Cresa”) (the “Cresa Investment”). The Trust is also pleased to announce a total of US$27.5 million of funding to The Shipyard, LLC (“The Shipyard” or “TSY”).



Cresa Investment

Cresa is in an active growth phase and sought an equity partner to help it achieve its goals. Alaris was selected as an ideal equity partner given its focus on collaboration and ability to support a growth plan. Alaris and Cresa have a shared vision and values, and the investment is a strong endorsement of Cresa’s occupier focus model on the commercial real estate industry.

"Alaris is excited to be partnering with Cresa. Cresa has an excellent reputation in the industry and a strong growth profile which makes it a perfect fit for Alaris. We look forward to growing with Cresa over the course of our partnership", said Steve King, Chief Executive Officer, Alaris.

"Alaris has a distinguished track record of partnerships and we are delighted to welcome them as a minority investor in Cresa. Their partnership is a testament to the strength of our business model. This investment will accelerate Cresa’s robust growth plans", said Tod Lickerman, Chief Executive Officer, Cresa.

In exchange for an initial US$20.0 million investment, Alaris will receive preferred equity with an initial annual distribution of US$2.8 million resetting annually, up to a maximum of +/- 7%, based on changes in Cresa's revenue. Cresa may pay-in-kind up to a specified percentage of the total annual pre-tax yield ("PIK Distribution"), which Cresa must fully pay on the earlier of the 5th anniversary of the initial investment or redemption of Alaris' preferred equity.

Alaris' management believes that Cresa will have an earnings coverage ration above 2.0x based on: (a) Cresa's pro forma financial results for the most recent trailing twelve-month period, (b) certain other changes to Cresa's capital structure, and (c) the preferred equity distributions payable to Alaris.

To further accelerate Cresa’s growth plans, the Cresa Investment includes a commitment to fund two follow-on investments of US$10.0 million and US$15.0 million, for which Alaris will receive additional preferred equity. Each tranche of the Cresa Investment will have the same metrics as the initial tranche.

The Cresa Investment will be used to fund Cresa's growth initiatives, including mergers & acquisitions.

About Cresa:

Cresa is a leading global commercial real estate advisory firm dedicated to exclusively representing tenants, with 50 offices across North America. With a unique approach that integrates full-spectrum real estate solutions, Cresa advocates for tenants without conflicts of interest, ensuring tenant business environments align with corporate strategies. Cresa emphasizes strategic partnership, innovation, and client-centric services to enhance business operations and real estate efficiency.

Shipyard Follow-On Investments

Alaris has invested an additional US$22.0 million in The Shipyard with proceeds being used to make a strategic acquisition.

Alaris is also pleased to announce it has completed its commitment to invest a second tranche of US$5.5 million in The Shipyard. The Shipyard achieved the performance targets agreed to in the original investment (announced by Alaris on August 31, 2023), which resulted in the funding of the TSY Second Tranche.

The follow-on investments in The Shipyard collectively increase Alaris' preferred equity investment to US$70.0 million and the annualized distribution from US$6.0 million to US$9.8 million. Alaris also has US$17.0 million of common equity in TSY. Alaris' management believes that The Shipyard will have an earnings coverage ration between 1.2x and 1.5x based on: (a) Alaris' review of TSY’s pro forma financial results for the most recent trailing twelve-month period, (b) certain other changes to TSY’s capital structure, and (c) the preferred equity distributions payable to Alaris.

About Alaris:

Alaris, through its subsidiaries, provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions, dividends and interest (collectively, "distributions") with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its unitholders. Distributions from the partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

NON-IFRS MEASURES:

Earnings Coverage Ratio refers to the Normalized EBITDA of a Partner divided by such Partner’s sum of debt servicing (interest and principal), unfunded capital expenditures and distributions to Alaris. Management believes the earnings coverage ratio is a useful metric in assessing our partners continued ability to make their contracted distributions.

Normalized EBITDA refers to EBITDA excluding items that are non-recurring in nature and is calculated by adjusting for non-recurring expenses and gains to EBITDA. Management deems non-recurring charges to be unusual and/or infrequent charges that our Partners incur outside of its common day-to-day operations.

EBITDA refers to earnings determined in accordance with IFRS, before depreciation and amortization, net of gain or loss on disposal of capital assets, interest expense and income tax expense. EBITDA is used by management and many investors to determine the ability of an issuer to generate cash from operations.

The terms Earnings Coverage Ratio, Normalized EBITDA and EBITDA (the "Non-IFRS Measures") are not standard measures under IFRS. Alaris' calculation of the Non-IFRS Measures may differ from those of other issuers and, therefore, should only be used in conjunction with the Trust’s annual audited and unaudited interim financial statements, which are available under the Trust's (and its predecessor's) profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

