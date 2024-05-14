Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,695 in the last 365 days.

Centerra Gold Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) (“Centerra” or the “Company”) announces the results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 14, 2024. A total of 153,055,848 shares, representing 71.13% of common shares issued and outstanding, were represented at the Meeting. Detailed voting results are outlined below.

Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in Centerra’s management information circular dated April 2, 2024, was elected.

  Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against
Wendy Kei 148,064,693 99.42% 867,037 0.58%
Craig MacDougall 148,659,809 99.82% 271,922 0.18%
Michael S. Parrett 142,540,384 95.71% 6,391,347 4.29%
Jacques Perron 146,616,832 99.11% 1,314,897 0.89%
Sheryl K. Pressler 147,378,974 98.96% 1,552,756 1.04%
Paul Tomory 148,583,418 99.77% 348,313 0.23%
Paul N. Wright 147,694,738 99.17% 1,236,993 0.83%
Susan L. Yurkovich 147,591,439 99.10% 1,340,291 0.90%


Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company and the Board was authorized to fix the auditor’s renumeration.

  Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
Appointment of Auditors 149,372,986 97.59% 3,682,862 2.41%


Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The non-binding resolution approving the Company’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in Centerra’s management information circular dated April 2, 2024, was approved.

  Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 143,916,854 96.63% 5,013,962 3.37%


About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada. Centerra’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information:  

Lisa Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
(416) 204-3780
lisa.wilkinson@centerragold.com 

Lana Pisarenko
Senior Manager, Investor Relations 
(416) 204-1957
lana.pisarenko@centerragold.com 

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company’s website at www.centerragold.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar


Primary Logo

You just read:

Centerra Gold Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more