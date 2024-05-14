Top Notch Finders Earns Prestigious LinkedIn Blue Badge Top Voice Recognition & Listed in Forbes as Top Recruiting Firm

PLANO, TX, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanford Rose Associates, a leading executive search firm with a network of franchise offices across North America (USA, Mexico, and Canada), is delighted to announce that Fernando Espinosa, a franchise owner and headhunter, has been honored with the esteemed LinkedIn Blue Badge Top Voice distinction. This recognition underscores Fernando’s exceptional thought leadership, industry insights, and dedication to creating unique and valuable experiences for clients and candidates.

The LinkedIn Blue Badge Top Voice designation is reserved for a select group of global professionals who consistently create engaging content, drive meaningful conversations, and demonstrate expertise in their respective fields.

Fernando's achievement as a Blue Badge Top Voice in the search and recruitment industry showcases his deep understanding of the talent landscape, his ability to navigate complex hiring challenges, and his commitment to sharing knowledge that benefits the wider professional community.

As a franchise owner at Sanford Rose Associates, Fernando brings this wealth of expertise and thought leadership to every engagement, ensuring that clients and candidates receive an unparalleled level of service and support. The Blue Badge Top Voice status reinforces Sanford Rose Associates' reputation as a premier executive search firm network of offices where clients can expect innovative solutions, strategic guidance, and access to top-tier talent.

"We are incredibly proud of Fernando's achievement as a LinkedIn Blue Badge Top Voice," said Karen Schmidt, President at Sanford Rose Associates. "This recognition is a testament to Sanford Rose members’ unwavering commitment to excellence, our deep industry knowledge, and our ability to create meaningful connections between talented professionals and forward-thinking organizations."

For clients partnering with Fernando and Sanford Rose Associates, the Blue Badge Top Voice distinction guarantees a collaborative experience shaped by cutting-edge insights, tailored strategies, and a profound understanding of the evolving talent landscape. Fernando's thoughtful leadership enables us to provide clients with the guidance and support needed to make informed hiring decisions and build high-performing teams while creating unique client experiences and enhancing client’s employment brands.

Candidates engaging with Fernando and Sanford Rose Associates benefit from a unique and empowering experience guided by recruitment professionals who are not only deeply connected to the industry but also passionate about helping professionals grow and succeed. Fernando's Blue Badge Top Voice status signifies our commitment to sharing valuable career insights, market trends, and opportunities that enable candidates to make informed decisions and take control of their professional journeys.

As a franchise owner at Sanford Rose Associates, Fernando remains dedicated to delivering exceptional results, fostering long-term relationships, and driving positive change in the lives of the clients and candidates they serve.

Top Notch Finders has earned recognition for 5th year in Forbes Magazine.

Top Notch Finders, a member of the Sanford Rose Associates® (https://sanfordrose.com/) network, a global network of recruiting professional search firms, has earned recognition once again in Forbes Magazine's prestigious list of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms.

The annual list ranks 150 professional search firms that place employees in roles with an annual salary of at least $100,000. The award ranking is based on an independent survey of peers and clients. More than 36,800 external recruiters and 16,000 HR managers/hiring managers and candidates were invited to participate in this year’s survey.

CEO Fernando Espinosa is proud to have secured a spot on this year's list. This is the fifth year in a row that Top Notch Finders has been recognized as an executive search firm, a professional search firm, or both.

Forbes collaborated with market research provider Statista to gather market data and compile the list of top executive search firms in the industry.

