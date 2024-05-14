- Statement From Commissioner Tim Temple on Senate Judiciary A Committee’s Failure to Pass Auto Insurance Reform

Submit Release
May 2, 2024

 

Anyone who owns a vehicle in our state knows Louisiana’s private passenger and commercial auto markets are in crisis. The Senate Judiciary A Committee has now heard testimony twice on several bills in my auto insurance reform package, including HB 336, HB 423 and others.

While some individual members have supported the legislation, the Judiciary A Committee has so far chosen to oppose or water down the bills to the point of uselessness. I urge the members of this committee to support comprehensive auto insurance reform in the same way both chambers of the Legislature have shown support for property insurance reform.

Let me be clear: If these auto insurance reform bills don’t move to the floor where the full Senate can debate them, our best chance for improvement in the auto market will have been killed in the Senate Judiciary A Committee.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov

