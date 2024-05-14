New Blog Article on ThinkCareBelieve: The Future of Free Speech Hangs on Important UK Court Decision For Julian Assange

Article can be found at: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/05/11/uk-court-date-approaching-for-assange/



LONDON, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkCareBelieve is bringing to your attention that Activists and Supporters and anyone interested in maintaining their free speech rights answer the call to assemble outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, WC2A 2LL from 8.30am BST on Monday, May 20, 2024 as the monumental decision on whether the UK will allow the extradition of Julian Assange to the US is handed down.

ThinkCareBelieve finds this decision to be handed down important because it affects press freedom, the ability to hold governments to account and could determining whether journalists will be able to freely do their jobs. Mostly though, ThinkCareBelieve wants the world to recognize that the detainment of this brilliant, innovative journalist and has kept him from his family without being charged. Assange’s wife Stella, and their two young sons, Gabriel and Max have been without their husband/ father for the past five years because Assange published the truth.

Assange is appealing the extradition to the U.S. due to concerns about his safety on the grounds that a plot was revealed by over thirty witnesses that the U.S. was planning to kidnap and assassinate him. Stella Assange, wife of Julian, has been leading the heroic battle for her husband’s freedom. She is afraid he would not survive extradition to the United States in his fragile health, and doctors and two UN Rapporteurs on Torture agree. He suffered a mini-stroke during the first day of his appeal hearing in October 2021, and his health has been in decline due to poor living conditions. In addition, Assange’s brother, Gabriel Shipton who attended the 2024 State of the Union Address as a guest of Congressman Thomas Massie, expressed the wide concern that Julian Assange whose health is delicate would not survive the extradition to the United States.

ThinkCareBelieve thinks Assange’s case is paramount to the future of journalism, free speech and press freedoms. If Assange is extradited to the U.S. and successfully convicted, then the Espionage Act, a U.S. law that has never been used against a journalist before, could then be used to arrest any journalist in the world whom the U.S. state department deems a threat to national security, whether the information is in the public interest, or not. It could also affect whether the First Amendment will continue to protect the Free Speech of the Free Press, or not. The future jobs of journalists may be in jeopardy and many people feel their right to know the truth will be at risk.

The May 20th Decision Day in London will be livestreamed available on Youtube, X and Facebook starting Live at 8:30AM BST. Presented by @FreeAssangeNews on X in collaboration with Stella Assange and AssangeDefense.org.

Official AssangeDefense Press Releases can be found at: https://assangedefense.org/press-releases/

