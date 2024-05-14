Submit Release
New Video in the Heroes of American Manufacturing Series Features Gorilla Mill

The latest video in the Heroes of American Manufacturing series features Gorilla Mill, a client of the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership (WMEP). Gorilla Mill is a third-generation, family-owned manufacturing company based in Waukesha, Wisconsin. They manufacture an award-winning line of high-performance cutting tools, including the nationally recognized Gorilla Mill brand, and were named a 2023 future 50 company by BizTimes Media.

WMEP, part of the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity and the MEP National Network, has helped them all along the way, from growth in sales and lean manufacturing to process controls and value stream mapping. This assistance led to $16M+ in impact including retained and increased sales and investments in plant systems and people.

Watch the video to learn more.

