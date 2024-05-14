INARI MEDICAL, INC. (NASDAQ: NARI) INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Inari Medical, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Inari Medical, Inc. (“Inari” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NARI) between February 24, 2022 and February 28, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Inari common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Inari Medical, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

According to the Complaint, Defendants repeatedly touted Inari’s financial results and the success of its product sales, but failed to disclose that these numbers were inflated by bribes and other improper and illegal payments to healthcare providers.

On February 29, 2024, Inari announced that it received a civil investigative demand by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) over certain payments to healthcare professionals relating to meals and consulting services. Inari also warned that “depending on the outcome of the investigation, there may be a material impact on our business, results of operations, or financial condition.” In response to the disclosure, analysts that closely follow the Company immediately reacted negatively and downgraded the stock.

On this news, Inari’s stock price fell $12.14, or nearly 21%, to close at $46.12 per share on February 29, 2024.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 12, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

