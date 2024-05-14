Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Thalidomide Lipomed, thalidomide, Date of authorisation: 19/09/2022, Revision: 1, Status: Authorised

Most patients taking thalidomide get side effects. The most common side effects with Thalidomide Lipomed used together with melphalan and prednisone (seen in more than 1 patient in 10) are neutropenia (low levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell), leucopenia (low white blood cell counts), anaemia (low red blood cell counts), lymphopenia (low levels of lymphocytes, another type of white blood cell), thrombocytopenia (low levels of platelets in the blood), peripheral neuropathy (nerve damage in arms and legs, causing pain or numbness, burning and tingling), tremor (shaking), dizziness, paraesthesia (sensations like numbness, tingling, pins and needles), dysaesthesia (unpleasant and abnormal feeling when touched), sleepiness, constipation and peripheral oedema (swelling especially of the ankles and feet). For the full list of side effects reported with Thalidomide Lipomed, see the package leaflet.

Thalidomide is a powerful human ‘teratogen’, meaning that it has harmful effect on the unborn child, causing severe and life-threatening birth defects. The strict conditions put in place to prevent pregnancy and the exposure of unborn children to thalidomide must be met by all men and women taking the medicine.

Thalidomide Lipomed must never be used by the following groups:

women who are pregnant;

women who could become pregnant, unless they take all of the necessary steps to ensure that they are not pregnant before treatment and that they do not become pregnant during or soon after treatment;

male patients who are unable to follow or to comply with the requirement to use contraceptives.

For the full list of restrictions, see the package leaflet.