Oasis of Northwest Arkansas Partners with Speakup About Drugs to Expand Support for Women in Recovery

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis of Northwest Arkansas, a trusted sober living home dedicated to supporting individuals in their journey to recovery, is excited to announce a new partnership with Speakup About Drugs to enhance services for women in recovery and their children. Led by Executive Director LaDonna Humphrey, this collaboration marks a significant expansion of support services and resources with the opening of a new integrated space in Rogers, Arkansas.

The partnership between Oasis of Northwest Arkansas and Speakup About Drugs reflects a shared commitment to equipping and empowering individuals and families affected by addiction through education, advocacy, and community support. By joining forces, both organizations aim to strengthen their impact and create a more supportive environment for women in recovery and their families.

This integrated community space, located in Rogers, Arkansas, will serve as a central hub for Oasis of Northwest Arkansas's outreach efforts, counseling services, and community engagement initiatives. Through this expansion, the organizations will provide a comprehensive array of support services and resources tailored to the unique needs of women and their families as they navigate the challenges of recovery.

"We are thrilled to partner with Speakup About Drugs to expand our services and support for women in recovery and their children," said LaDonna Humphrey, Executive Director of Oasis of Northwest Arkansas. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide holistic support and empower (or equip since empowered is used later in the sentence?) individuals on their journey to recovery. Together, we will work tirelessly to create a community where everyone feels supported and empowered to thrive."

As part of the partnership, Oasis of Northwest Arkansas and Speakup About Drugs will offer a range of services and resources, including individual and group counseling, educational workshops, life skills training, support groups and wellbeing, active lifestyle programming tailored specifically to the needs of women in recovery. Additionally, the organizations will collaborate with local community organizations, healthcare providers, and social service agencies to expand access to resources and promote holistic wellness for women and their families.

At Speakup About Drugs, we are committed to raising awareness about the dangers of illegal and illicit drug use and providing support to persons impacted by substance misuse to improve their wellbeing and live healthy, active recovery lifestyles," said Gina Allgaier, Executive Director of Speakup About Drugs. "Through our partnership with Oasis of Northwest Arkansas, we will combine our resources and expertise to offer comprehensive support services to individuals and families in the addiction and recovery community. Together, we will make a positive difference in the lives of those we serve."

This new and unique integrated space will serve as a safe and welcoming environment where women can connect with peers, build meaningful relationships, and access the resources they need to achieve sustainable recovery and rebuild their lives while also providing support to the entire family unit.

For more information about the partnership between Oasis of Northwest Arkansas and Speakup About Drugs, contact LaDonna Humphrey at Director@oasisforwomennwa.org.

About Oasis of Northwest Arkansas:

Oasis of Northwest Arkansas is a trusted sober living home dedicated to providing comprehensive support services to individuals in recovery. Led by Executive Director LaDonna Humphrey, the organization offers a range of programs and resources tailored to the unique needs of women in recovery and their children. Through a holistic approach to wellness, Oasis of Northwest Arkansas empowers individuals to achieve sustainable recovery and build fulfilling lives.

About Speakup about Drugs:

Speakup About Drugs has worked since 2017 to prevent addiction and overdose deaths by providing education, support and advocacy efforts to Arkansas families and individuals impacted by substance misuse. Under their SPARC Wellbeing platform they guide individuals to improve their wellbeing, living healthy active lifestyles, free from mind altering substances. . Led by Executive Director Gina Allgaier, Speakup About Drugs was founded after the loss of her oldest son, Tristan Thomas, to Fentanyl laced drugs. GIna is a certified Wellbeing Coach / Family Recovery Coach and offers Mind/Body/Soul programming to help others live the best versions of themselves. To learn more go to www.speakupaboutdrugs.org or (479)717-7480.