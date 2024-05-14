Global Impact: Purdue University Airport a gateway to aviation innovation

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purdue University Airport (LAF) enters a new era on May 15th as it launches the first commercial air service since 2004, offering 4 weekly round-trip flights from West Lafayette to Chicago O'Hare (ORD). In addition, construction will soon begin on the new, $11.8 million, approximately 9,400-square-foot Amelia Earhart Terminal.

But LAF’s proximity to Purdue University means it’s uniquely situated to address critical needs throughout the aviation industry. Beyond commercial air service, the airport is also a living lab, full of opportunities for Indiana’s second-busiest airport to supercharge the spheres of aviation, logistics and connectivity. The breadth of LAF’s capabilities is a testament to the power of collaboration between academia, industry and government in achieving a common goal.

Commercial air service returns to Indiana’s second-busiest airport

Purdue and Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) agreed last December to begin scheduled commuter air service between LAF and ORD. Plans for a new terminal to open in August 2025 to better serve the community coincide with the return of commercial air service.

Named for Amelia Earhart, who served as a counselor on careers for women at Purdue University and enjoyed access to the only airport at a U.S. university at the time, the terminal will include ticketing, passenger screening, baggage claims and a waiting area to comply with Transportation Security Administration and Federal Aviation Administration requirements.

“Commercial air service is part of the ‘Purdue Flies’ initiative which expands the Discovery Park District at Purdue, serves the Greater Lafayette community, and further accelerates economic growth in the area,” says Adam Baxmeyer, director of airport operations at Purdue University Airport. “The initiative honors Purdue University’s aviation heritage by furthering the education, research, and innovation needed for the future of modern air mobility.”

The lab to life model: where innovation and research take off

Whether working with Southern Airways Express to re-establish scheduled regional air service or major industry partners like Ericsson and Saab to build a 5G network research site, connecting with world-changing startups like Aerovy and Pierce Aerospace, or developing an advanced air mobility (AAM) accelerator, LAF is harnessing the power of innovation to create a robust ecosystem for aviation innovation — and enjoying tremendous growth because of it.

“LAF offers a unique opportunity to advance aviation and mobility innovation and education,” says Troy Hege, vice president of innovation and technology for Purdue Research Foundation, which manages the Lab to Life platform at LAF. “The airport showcases an exceptional asset that is unlike anything else that exists today. Our aim is to leverage it alongside students, faculty, and industry to be a key driver of aviation and mobility innovation and education.”

LAF is looking to solve some of the greatest challenges in the aviation industry for airports of all sizes and has embraced this unique selling point to serve as a neutral, in-the-wild space for the exploration and development of groundbreaking technology, i.e. — “the space between” — helping to bridge the gap between innovation and full-scale commercial application.

The airport is actively collaborating with industry partners and startups to tackle the aviation industry's greatest challenges and drive progress.

Solving for the future of freight and logistics

One industry hurtling towards the future at breakneck speed is freight and logistics. Smart Crossroads is Indiana’s answer to the problem, a pivotal ecosystem strategically connecting Purdue’s extensive resources — such as the Lab to Life platform and academic research within the airport — with leading industry partners. The collaborative process means the logistics industry titan Wabash joins Purdue University and other transportation fleets, 3PLs (third-party logistics), retail shippers, suppliers and pioneers in telematics, autonomous vehicles and more to ponder these far-reaching challenges.

The group is in the preliminary stages of bringing a large, complex ecosystem into information-gathering workshops. LAF hopes to serve as a critical testing ground for the aviation side of freight and logistics by supporting key industry partners. For example, Saab has installed two of its proprietary logistics platforms: Aerobahn™, an operations platform for coordinating ground operations; SAFE, an integrated incident management and emergency response support tool; and air traffic surveillance in the form of ADS-B sensors and PTZ cameras.

With short flights to major business hubs, access to world-class research and tech, and major aviation industry buy-in, LAF stands to be an asset and proving ground for future Smart Crossroad efforts. The airport’s support of the aviation industry in all ways also serves a larger community purpose.

Beyond infrastructure: the outsized benefits of local airports

By linking people and businesses to a broader market, LAF aims to enhance the community and stimulate economic development. A U.S. Department of Commerce study found that every $1 spent at local airports adds another $2.53 to the local economy, a phenomenon known as the multiplier effect. This multiplier effect leads to increased investments in local quality of life and further boosts the economy.

“As home to one of the top aviation technology and aerospace engineering programs in the country, we look forward to exploring innovation, educational and career opportunities for our students. ‘Purdue Flies’ delivers on our strategy to serve the state and country, further accelerating job creation and prosperity in Greater Lafayette. And the opportunity to honor Amelia Earhart makes it even more special,” said Purdue President Mung Chiang.

LAF's strategic location adjacent to the district, a 400-acre launch pad and incubator for business and technology, further amplifies the benefits of growth and innovation. Companies such as Saab, Rolls-Royce and Caterpillar have already established a presence in the district, positioning themselves to take advantage of increased connectivity and the opportunities it brings.

Setting the stage for aviation advancement

As LAF takes flight with the launch of commercial air service and the construction of the Amelia Earhart Terminal, it solidifies its position as a hub for aviation innovation, education and economic growth.

LAF’s affiliation with Purdue University means it’s uniquely situated to solve critical problems throughout the aviation industry and its dedication to fostering collaboration and embracing groundbreaking technology sets it apart, making it a key driver of progress in the aviation industry.

About Purdue Research Foundation

Purdue Research Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation created to advance the mission of Purdue University. Established in 1930, the foundation accepts gifts; administers trusts; funds scholarships and grants; acquires and sells property; protects and licenses Purdue's intellectual property; and supports creating Purdue-connected startups on behalf of Purdue. The foundation operates Purdue Innovates which includes the Office of Technology Commercialization, Incubator and Ventures. The foundation manages the Purdue Research Park, Discovery Park District, Purdue Technology Centers and Purdue for Life Foundation.

For more information on licensing a Purdue innovation, contact the Office of Technology Commercialization at otcip@prf.org. For more information about involvement and investment opportunities in startups based on a Purdue innovation, contact Purdue Innovates at purdueinnovates@prf.org.

Media Contact:

Polly Barks, phbarks@prf.org

Attachments

Polly Barks Purdue Research Foundation phbarks@prf.org