Iowa’s state shooting sports championship events begin May 18

Iowa’s state shooting sports season is here, where thousands of student athletes from elementary to high school and colleges across the state compete in seven shooting sports championship events over the next several weeks, for the chance to earn scholarships, prizes and more.

The Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) are youth development programs that promote shooting sports and competitive shooting as a means to help young individuals achieve their highest potential and become their best selves. Both program's goals are to instill personal values and character traits, such as fair play, compassionate understanding, individual responsibility, sportsmanship, self-discipline, and personal commitment in young people.

2024 State Shooting Sports Championship Schedule

May 18, International Bunker Trap at AVAD Hunt Club, Coon Rapids

May 18-19, International Skeet at New Pioneer Gun Club, Waukee

May 25, Skeet Doubles at Mahaska County Izaak Walton League, Oskaloosa

June 3-9, Trap at Iowa State Trap Shooting Home Grounds, Cedar Falls

June 13-15, Sporting Clays at Black Oak Clays, Pella

June 20-23, Skeet at New Pioneer Gun Club, Waukee

June 21-23, Rifle & Pistol at Olofson Shooting Range, Polk City

For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target or Action Shooting Programs in Iowa, contact Marty Eby at 515-313-8048 or Marty.Eby@dnr.iowa.gov .