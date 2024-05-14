Skeet doubles event set for May 25 in Oskaloosa

Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program’s first ever skeet doubles competition is scheduled for May 25, at the Mahaska County Izaak Walton League, in Oskaloosa.

Skeet doubles differ from other skeet and trap competitions.

Squads consist of three team members of the same age, school and discipline. Skeet doubles has two rounds. Round One: competitors get one pair of targets on each station, shooting from stations 1-7, then get another pair of targets shooting in reverse to station 2, for a total of 24 birds.

Round Two: competitors do the same thing, shooting 1 thru 7 then backward again, but this time going back to station 1, for a total of 26 birds.

Also of note, competitors don’t use an option target, and, on station four, competitors must shoot the high house bird first on the way out, and the low house bird first on the way back.

“This is the first time we’ve offered this as a competitive event in Iowa,” said Marty Eby, who is the interim coordinator of the Scholastic Clay Target and Scholastic Action Shooting Programs for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “As a program, we continue to look for ways to expand opportunities for our student athletes to compete.”