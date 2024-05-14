Submit Release
DNR to host tour of Fort Atkinson Preserve historic fort repairs

FORT ATKINSON-- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a public walking tour on May 18, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Fort Atkinson State Preserve​, 303 2nd Street, ​ Fort Atkinson. The tour will allow participants to observe progress of the current repair project impacting several of the historic structures at the preserve. The tour will be led by DNR Field Engineer Ken Howe. The event will be held rain or shine. 

Fort Atkinson is a nationally significant military post from the 1840s now managed by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as a state preserve. The historic site includes several original buildings such as barracks and a gunpowder house, along with archaeologically significant artifacts. The repairs are funded in part through a grant from the Save America's Treasures program, through the Historic Preservation Fund, as administered by the National Parks Service, Department of the Interior, and donations from the Friends of Fort Atkinson.

For more information, or questions about the tour, contact Detra Dettmann, Detra.Dettmann@dnr.iowa.gov; or (563) 608-4597.

