Call for Applications: Sea and Human Security Training – Leaders for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific
The programme is open to motivated government officials and others from the private sector and civil society organizations, who are:
- eager to learn and apply new knowledge to enhance sea and human security
- keen to succeed and make a positive impact on their countries and communities
- proficient in English
- computer literate, with access to the internet and an electronic device (e.g. computer, tablet or smartphone)
- committed to completing the programme
The countries included in this programme are:
Indo-Pacific Islands Countries: Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu. Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste.
