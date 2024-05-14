Submit Release
Call for Applications: Sea and Human Security Training – Leaders for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific

The programme is open to motivated government officials and others from the private sector and civil society organizations, who are:

  • eager to learn and apply new knowledge to enhance sea and human security
  • keen to succeed and make a positive impact on their countries and communities
  • proficient in English
  • computer literate, with access to the internet and an electronic device (e.g. computer, tablet or smartphone)
  • committed to completing the programme

The countries included in this programme are:

Indo-Pacific Islands Countries: Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu. Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste.

Learn more about the programme and the application submission process.

