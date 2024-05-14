Director Xia Baolong meets MSAR Government officials

MACAU, May 14 - The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, today met with the principal officials of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, to hear a report of MSAR Government work and the implementation of policies, and to exchange views with the officials.

Director Xia arrived in Macao on Monday (13 May) for a seven-day inspection and research tour.

The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, noted this year marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, as well as being the year for the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to achieve its first-stage development goals. Director Xia’s visit to Macao for an inspection and for research held significant meaning, said Mr Ho. Director Xia conveyed the message of President Xi’s goodwill and guidance, which would lead the MSAR Government and the community in planning the direction for the new development stage. This fully demonstrated the central authorities’ regard, support, and deep affection for the MSAR.

The central authorities had always been concerned about the development of Macao and had introduced – effectively and in a timely manner – various beneficial policies and measures, said Mr Ho.

Since the beginning of this year, 10 mainland cities had been added to the facilitated individual travel (FIT) scheme, allowing a greater number of mainland residents to travel independently to Hong Kong and Macao. In addition, six policy measures had recently been announced, further facilitating and supporting inbound and outbound travel management for the convenience of individuals and businesses. These steps had greatly boosted confidence in the development of Macao and the Cooperation Zone, fully demonstrating the strong support from the central authorities towards Macao. The MSAR Government and Macao residents expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the important measures once again taken by the central authorities to support Macao’s development.

Over the past year, the MSAR Government has earnestly implemented the strategic development path outlined in the 20th CPC National Congress, adhered to important speeches and directives of President Xi, and closely followed the six requirements laid out by Director Xia during his last visit to Macao. The MSAR Government was committed to uniting and leading the community to generate a harmonious and joyful mood, and create a more prosperous and stable development path for Macao. These efforts had paved the way for fresh achievements and progress in the practise of the principle “One country, two systems” with Macao characteristics, presenting positive momentum and a promising future for Macao’s economic and social development.

After listening to the work report, Director Xia affirmed the pragmatic and proactive approach of the MSAR Government. Mr Xia recognised the MSAR Government's efforts in actively innovating, boosting the economy, and enhancing the well-being of the city’s people. He also noted that Macao always put safeguarding national security as a top priority, and continuously enhanced relevant legal systems and enforcement mechanisms in order firmly to prevent and counteract external interference in Macao’s affairs.

Regarding implementing the principle of “patriots governing Macao”, Mr Xia noted significant and far-reaching achievements had been made, including the successful completion of the amendments to the Law on Safeguarding National Security, the Chief Executive Election Law, and the Legislative Assembly Election Law. These efforts aimed to safeguard better national sovereignty, security, and the country’s development interests.

Mr Ho spoke of the MSAR Government’s ongoing effort in advancing appropriate economic diversification, including active promotion of the “1+4” strategy and optimisation of the industrial structure. The strategy aimed to promote the development of new industries, cultivate new economic growth points.

The Chief Executive also talked about the MSAR Government’s effort in enhancing governance capabilities, with e-government as a crucial entry point. Continued effort was being made to deepen public administration reform and actively respond to the reasonable demands of the Macao public. The MSAR Government would continue to streamline the allocation of department functions, comprehensively improve the quality of civil servants, and enhance governance capabilities and levels of administration.

The Chief Executive said Mr Xia had expressed the central authorities’ firm support for Macao in relation to: safeguarding of national security; promotion of appropriate economic diversification; advancement of development of the Cooperation Zone; the enhancement of people’s livelihood; the fostering of external exchanges; and the elevation of governance capabilities and governance levels.

In the final year of administration of the current-term government, the MSAR Government should continue to unite and lead various sectors of society, making greater efforts to accelerate Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, and its sustainable and high-quality development. The MSAR Government would strive to implement major development and reform tasks, actively prepare for the “two celebrations”, ensure seamless transition to the next-term government, and deliver results that satisfy both the central authorities and the people of Macao.

The Chief Executive quoted Director Xia as saying that President Xi was deeply concerned about Macao’s appropriate economic diversification. President Xi once again urged that Macao should continue to seize favourable opportunities, make use of its own advantages, and focus on the development positioning of “one centre, one platform, one base”.

Director Xia quoted President Xi saying that amid the tide of the country’s strong nation-building and national rejuvenation, Macao should strive for greater achievements and actively participate in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the “Belt and Road” initiative. Macao should accelerate its integration into the overall development of the country, in order to welcome, via fresh achievements, the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, and the third anniversary of the establishment of the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.