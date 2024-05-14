ASU in top 1% of international university ranking list

Arizona State University has been ranked in the top 1% of nearly 21,000 universities worldwide for education, employability, faculty and research, according to the 2024 edition of the Global 2000 list by the Center for World University Rankings.

The center uses objective indicators to rank 20,966 universities around the world. The rankings were released May 13.

Overall, ASU ranks 194th out of the total 20,966 institutions — in the top 1% — and 67th in the U.S.

For employability, ASU ranked 649th, or the top 5%.

Other rankings for ASU are:

•Regional rank (U.S. and Canada): 74th.

•Research rank: 150th — in the top 1%.

•Faculty rank: 266th — in the top 2%.

•Education rank: 451st — in the top 3%.

ASU ranked higher than Georgetown University, University of Illinois – Chicago, and Florida State University.

“ASU’s global recognition is a reflection of our innovative faculty members, their excellence in research and their impact on our younger generations as they prepare to help solve some of the world’s greatest challenges,” said Sally C. Morton, executive vice president of ASU's Knowledge Enterprise.

“This worldwide acknowledgment is a testament to the inventive spirit and visionary approach of our faculty, staff and students who collectively assume responsibility for the overall health of our global community.”

The Center for World University Rankings publishes the largest academic rankings of global universities. The rankings do not rely on surveys, instead using objective data points.

The center uses seven objective and outcome-based indicators grouped into four areas to rank the universities:

•One-quarter of the ranking score is education — based on the academic success of a university’s alumni, measured relative to the university's size.

•Another one-quarter is employability, based on the professional success of alumni, measured relative to the university's size.

•Research is worth 40% of the score and is measured this way: output, measured by the total number of research articles, 10%; high-quality publications, which is the number of research articles appearing in top-tier journals, 10%; influence, or the number of research articles appearing in highly influential journals, 10%; and the number of highly cited research articles, 10%.

•The center also measures the number of faculty members who have received top academic distinctions, for 10% of the score.

The Center for World University Rankings is a consulting organization providing policy advice, strategic insights and consulting services to governments and universities to improve educational and research outcomes. The global university rankings are known for objectivity, transparency and consistency.

ASU was also recently rated highly for employability: The Global Employability University Ranking and Survey ranked ASU 34th among international universities and 13th among U.S. institutions for employable graduates.