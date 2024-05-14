OSCE Chair-in-Office Borg commits to enhanced support for peace and stability during Azerbaijan visit

BAKU, 14 May 2024 – During his visit to Azerbaijan, OSCE Chair-in-Office, Malta's Minister for Foreign, European Affairs and Trade, Ian Borg, underscored the Organization's unwavering commitment to promoting and advancing sustainable peace throughout the OSCE region.

Minister Borg’s agenda included meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. During these discussions, the Chair-in-Office raised the issue of the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“We need a constant dialogue on an equal footing and pragmatism to achieve sustainable peace. With the OSCE’s comprehensive set of tools and decades-long experience, we stand ready to engage more, support and complement efforts between Azerbaijanis and Armenians, to alleviate human suffering and help build a better future for all people,” Borg said.

In this context, Minister Borg welcomed the progress made on the delimitation of the border and encouraged a constructive continuation of this process. “There is no alternative but to pursue the path of diplomacy. This is key if we want to achieve a long-term and lasting solution that respects the fundamental principles of the OSCE,” Minister Borg added.

Recalling Malta's priorities as OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister Borg underscored the need for all 57 participating States to demonstrate the necessary political will and flexibility to reach consensus on key institutional decisions in the coming weeks to ensure the Organization's ability to act.

Minister Borg thanked his Azerbaijani interlocutors for their valuable insight into the preparations for COP29, many elements of which are of great relevance to the ongoing discussions in the OSCE on the importance of climate action across the Organization’s comprehensive approach to security.