Tier4 Group Receives 2024 Pacesetter Award for the Fifth Year from Atlanta Business Chronicle
Tier4 Group continues to diversify our service offerings while creating a beneficial experience for our clients and candidates.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tier4 Group is thrilled to announce its recent achievement for the fifth year as a recipient of the prestigious 2024 Pacesetter Award, presented by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. The Pacesetter Awards, an esteemed annual event within the Atlanta business community, acknowledge the top 100 fastest-growing privately held companies in Atlanta.
— Robert Bouchard, COO
This recognition underscores Tier4 Group's continuous remarkable growth trajectory and resilience in the competitive market landscape. To qualify for this accolade, companies must demonstrate a sales growth exceeding 50% over the past two years, with revenues ranging between $1 million and $300 million in 2022. The evaluation also considers employee growth, creating a comprehensive assessment of each company's performance.
"We believe what we do matters. We are uncommon and stand out in a crowded category, and each of our team members wakes up every day striving to be better than we were yesterday - for each other, for our candidates, and for our clients,” said Betsy Robinson, Founder and CEO, Tier4 Group. “It's that simple and we're humbled to be recognized for it."
Tier4 Group's enduring commitment to excellence and customer-centric approach has been pivotal in its sustained growth and success, both within Atlanta and beyond. “Tier4 Group continues to diversify our service offerings while creating a beneficial experience for our clients and candidates. Being recognized again as a Pacesetter is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in constantly striving to maintain our standard of excellence,” said Robert Bouchard, COO, Tier4 Group.
Tier4 Group's consecutive recognition as a Pacesetter underscores its position as a prominent player in the Atlanta business landscape, exemplifying its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustained growth.
About Tier4 Group:
Tier4 Group is a woman-owned and diversity-certified technology talent, professional services, advisory, and information security firm specializing in connecting exceptional talent with top-tier employers seeking to fill technology and execute on critical projects. By combining advanced recruitment automation with a personalized approach, Tier4 strives to identify the best fit for both the customer and the candidate. Tier4 Group has been recognized for five consecutive years (2019-2023) as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, as well as recognition as a Pacesetter by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the fourth time in 2023. Tier4 Group has also been named a Best Places to Work in Georgia. For more information, visit tier4group.com.
