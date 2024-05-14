Norton Rose Fulbright strengthens intellectual property practice with patent lawyer trio

Dallas, TX, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that its intellectual property practice has added partners Adam Rehm and Rhiannon D’Agostin as well as counsel Zack Cleary. This team of lawyers joins the firm’s patents practice from Polsinelli.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Expanding Norton Rose Fulbright’s highly regarded IP practice is an important part of our firm’s strategic growth plan, and the addition of these elite lawyers affirms that commitment. These outstanding lawyers will complement our dynamic team, which provides clients with innovative and creative solutions that offer commercial value and further long-term priorities.”

Adam advises clients on patent and trademark prosecution, freedom to operate (FTO) studies, licensing and intellectual property litigation. He is a registered US patent attorney with more than 20 years of experience representing executives and research and development teams regarding intellectual property portfolio management, valuation and development (including offensive and defensive patenting strategies), brand development strategies and the implementation of university and corporate intellectual property standards. Adam, who is located in Dallas, has represented some of the world’s largest manufacturers of electronic components and software. He works closely with doctors to identify and protect their intellectual property in a variety of areas, including medical devices and surgical implants, diagnostic and imaging equipment, telehealth systems, virtual/mixed reality surgical systems and machine learning (ML) systems with predictive analytics.

Rhiannon focuses on intellectual property counseling, including patent portfolio strategy and management, for both offensive and defensive considerations. Based in Denver, she advises clients on a wide range of technologies such as biologics, diagnostics, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, cellular agriculture and manufacturing processes and systems. Rhiannon’s practice encompasses intellectual property portfolio management, patent prosecution, proceedings before the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), validity and infringement opinions, freedom to operate analysis, intellectual property due diligence, licensing and research agreements, Hatch-Waxman-related issues and patent litigation.

Zack advises global technology leaders and startups in the development of comprehensive, strategy-driven patent portfolios in a variety of technology areas. His approach centers around his clients’ particular technological landscapes to help them build and enforce their intellectual property using utility patents, design patents, trademarks and trade secrets.

Tim Kenny, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Intellectual Property, commented:

“Adam, Rhiannon and Zack are highly skilled IP lawyers with the kind of technical backgrounds and extensive subject matter knowledge that allows them to understand a client’s needs from the earliest stages of development. Their entrepreneurial and progressive practices fit well with our innovation-focused approach to providing clients with effective and efficient legal services.”

Adam, who began his career as a design engineer for a plastics engineering company and also served as a patent examiner at the USPTO, said:

“Lawyers in Norton Rose Fulbright’s top-notch intellectual property group serve some of the most forward-thinking companies in the world. The firm’s global platform and full-service capabilities are unmatched, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to further enhance its IP offering.”

Rhiannon, who worked as a scientist for a large biologics company before beginning her legal career, commented:

“I am excited to join Norton Rose Fulbright because of the firm’s collegial culture and focus on IP law. The synergies between my practice and the firm’s intellectual property and patent groups make this an excellent fit for me.”

Adam is licensed in Texas, Kansas and Missouri as well as with the USPTO. He received his law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law and his bachelor’s degree in engineering technology from Pittsburg State University. He also completed the USPTO’s Patent Academy.

Rhiannon is licensed in Colorado, the District of Columbia and Virginia along with the USPTO. She received her law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law, her master’s degree in genetics and molecular biology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her bachelor’s degree in biology from Truman State University.

Zack is licensed in Washington. He received his law degree from the University of Washington School of Law and his bachelor’s degree in physics from Gonzaga University.

