Lisa Haisha’s “ME: A SoulBlazing Journal” Now Available in Paperback
The Journal for Self-Discovery and Personal Growth
I created ‘ME: A SoulBlazing Journal’ to share my passion for journaling and its transformative power. Journaling has been a key part of my personal and professional development.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Haisha, the celebrity life coach and author of “ME: A SoulBlazing Journal,” has some exciting news for her fans and followers: Her groundbreaking journal is now available in paperback format on Amazon.
— Lisa Haisha
“ME: A SoulBlazing Journal” is a 90-day journaling program that guides readers on a transformative journey of self-discovery and personal growth. The journal combines thought-provoking prompts, insightful exercises, and inspiring quotes to help readers explore their innermost thoughts, feelings, and aspirations. The journal also helps readers identify and overcome their limiting beliefs, set and achieve meaningful goals, and align their actions with their core values.
Lisa Haisha, the creator of “ME: A SoulBlazing Journal,” is a recognized life coach and visionary who has been offering transformative coaching services for over two decades. She is the founder of SoulBlazing™, a coaching technique that helps people identify and overcome their inner imposters and live authentically. She has worked with clients from various fields and industries, including Hollywood actors, industry leaders, and men and women in mid-life transitions. Lisa is passionate about sharing her expertise and insights with the world through her books, podcasts, and online platforms.
“I created ‘ME: A SoulBlazing Journal’ to share my passion for journaling and its transformative power. Journaling has been a key part of my personal and professional development, and I’ve seen how it can help others achieve amazing results. ‘ME’ is more than just a journal; it’s a roadmap for creating the life you deserve,” says Lisa.
Don’t miss this opportunity to start your SoulBlazing journey and transform your life with “ME: A SoulBlazing Journal.” Order your copy today on Amazon for $37.52 and join the movement of mindful journaling.
For more information about Lisa Haisha and her work, please visit Lisa Haisha’s Official Website.
Contact: For media inquiries, author interviews, or review requests, please contact Ben Bradley. Email: ben@maconraine.com | Phone: 630-430-7267.
Lisa Haisha
Lisa Haisha
+1 310-689-8730
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Lisa Haisha Media Reel