HPU President Nido Qubein Publishes New Leadership Book on University’s Transformation

HIGH POINT, N.C., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Point University is excited to announce that Extraordinary Transformation, the latest book from HPU President Nido Qubein, is available starting today on Amazon and Barnes & Noble’s website. All proceeds from the book will support scholarships for HPU students.

In Extraordinary Transformation, Qubein shares lessons he has learned during his two decades and counting as HPU’s president and offers innovative strategies that have sparked the university’s incredible growth in size and academic stature under his leadership. His book serves as an entrepreneurial blueprint for any leader who seeks to start a new organization or grow a proven brand that could use fresh ideas.

Published by High Point University Press, Extraordinary Transformation is being released at an exciting time for HPU. The university, which opened in 1924 as High Point College, will celebrate its centennial anniversary in September. In addition, HPU will welcome its largest enrollment in school history this fall, including the first cohorts of graduate students to the Kenneth F. Kahn School of Law and the Workman School of Dental Medicine.

While the average tenure for a college president is less than six years, Qubein is in his 20th year as HPU’s president, and in 2025 begins his 21st year leading his alma mater. Extraordinary Transformation is not the final chapter in his long, successful career in higher education but rather a first-hand account of how he transformed a small, private college into The Premier Life Skills University.

“Extraordinary Transformation is really an autobiographical account of how we applied business and leadership principles to grow and re-imagine HPU as a nationally recognized institution of higher learning,” Qubein said. “And I’m just as excited about the future of HPU as I am proud of what we’ve accomplished in the previous 20 years.”

HPU has achieved unprecedented growth since Qubein began leading a total transformation of the campus after becoming president in January of 2005. The university welcomed the largest number of students in its 100-year history last fall, with approximately 6,040 students starting classes in August 2023. Data collected by HPU in accordance with the National Association of Colleges and Employers standards shows 99% of the Class of 2022 were employed or furthering their education within 180 days of graduating, which is 14 points higher than the national average.

In addition, HPU has received many other national accolades. U.S. News & World Report continues to recognize HPU for its commitment to innovation and student success in many ways, including three No. 1 rankings in the 2024 edition of “Best Colleges.” HPU was once again named the No. 1 Best Regional College in the South in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings, which were released in September 2023. This is the 12th consecutive year the university has earned the prestigious distinction. In addition, HPU is ranked as the No. 1 Most Innovative Regional College in the South for the ninth year in a row and No. 1 for Best Undergraduate Teaching. In addition, HPU is named in the top 30 nationally (No. 27) for Best First-Year Experiences.

Qubein has published more than a dozen books on communication and personal development and has been featured widely in national publications. The Biography Channel televised his Emmy-nominated life story, a 30-minute program titled “A Life of Success and Significance.” He has received many prestigious awards and distinctions as an internationally known speaker and consultant, including The Ellis Island Medal of Honor and induction into the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans and the National Speakers Hall of Fame.

Praise from proven leaders in higher education and business about Extraordinary Transformation:

“Anyone seeking to transform an organization will find this book filled with life lessons and practical advice from an engaging leader brimming with optimism, determination, energy and an unshakable faith that the seemingly impossible can be achieved.” — Dr. Vincent Price, Duke University president

“Nido Qubein shines a light on the challenges facing higher education and gives principles and a vision to guide innovative leaders in our world today as they face an ever-changing environment.” — Dr. Kevin M. Guskiewicz, Michigan State University chancellor

“President Qubein has proven it is possible to transform higher education in a responsible way — and anyone curious how they did it will find this book to be innovative, substantive and resourceful.” — Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix and HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence

“Nido Qubein is an extraordinary university president. He cares deeply about the holistic growth of his students. You’ll love this book. It’s captivating.” — Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Computers, Inc. and HPU’s Innovator in Residence

“At a time when other universities have faltered and even closed, High Point University has thrived. This book gives us a blueprint on how that happened. A must-read for anyone interested in how to lead.” — Cynthia Marshall, chief executive officer of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and HPU’s Sports Executive in Residence

“An outstanding business book to help you live, learn and lead through any challenge.” — Dr. John C. Maxwell, New York Times best-selling author

At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 6,040 undergraduate and graduate students. U.S. News & World Report has ranked HPU the No. 1 Best Regional College in the South for 12 consecutive years and the No. 1 Most Innovative Regional College in the South for nine consecutive years. The Princeton Review named HPU in “The Best 389 Colleges: 2024 Edition” and among the “Best South” colleges by region list. HPU was also recognized among the Top 20 in the nation for Best-Run Colleges, Best Career Services, Most Beautiful Campus, Most Active Student Government, Best College Dorms and Best Campus Food, as well as a Great School for Business/Finance Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. For 13 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 66 undergraduate minors and 18 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.

