Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,854 in the last 365 days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mrs Nomgcibelo Jocelyn Motsuenyane

President Cyril Ramaphosa has learned with sadness of the passing of Mrs Nomgcibelo Jocelyn Motsuenyane following her loss of her husband of 70 years, Dr Sam Motsuenyane.

The President offers his deep condolences to the Motsuenyane family as they prepare for Ma Motsuenyane’s funeral tomorrow, 15 May 2024.

The President said: “As South Africans, we stand by the Motsuenyanes in your moment of compounded loss.

“Sam and Jocelyn Motsuenyane are icons of their generation whose belief in education and entrepreneurship as keys to self-realisation and reliance sustained communities and contributed to the inclusive economy we continue to build today.

“May they rest together in peace at the end of a life of service and upliftment and a union they shared for 70 years.”

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@enquiries.gov.za

You just read:

President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mrs Nomgcibelo Jocelyn Motsuenyane

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more