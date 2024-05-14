Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,854 in the last 365 days.

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga hosts state of road safety media breakfast and roundtable, 15 May

The Minister of Transport, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga and the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, Mr Jean Todt will host a media dialogue on the State of Road Safety in South Africa.

The dialogue will be attended by CEOs of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) Road Accident Fund (RAF), South African National Roads Agency Soc Limited (SANRAL) and the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (CBRTA) among other transport sector CEOs.  

The dialogue is part of the 3-day road safety visit to South Africa by the Special.

Journalists are invited to the State of Road Safety Media Breakfast and Round Table as per the details below:
Date: Wednesday, 15 May 2024
Time: 10h30
Venue: Protea Fire and Ice Hotel, Menlyn Pretoria.  

Members of the media attending are requested to confirm with Sam Monareng on 073 491 3382 or monarens@dot.gov.za  or Hlobisile Ngcongo on 067 427 9399 or on HlobisileNgcongo@rtmc.co.za.

Media Enquires:
Collen Msibi 
Cell: 066 476 9015

You just read:

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga hosts state of road safety media breakfast and roundtable, 15 May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more