Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga hosts state of road safety media breakfast and roundtable, 15 May

The Minister of Transport, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga and the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, Mr Jean Todt will host a media dialogue on the State of Road Safety in South Africa.

The dialogue will be attended by CEOs of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) Road Accident Fund (RAF), South African National Roads Agency Soc Limited (SANRAL) and the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (CBRTA) among other transport sector CEOs.

The dialogue is part of the 3-day road safety visit to South Africa by the Special.

Journalists are invited to the State of Road Safety Media Breakfast and Round Table as per the details below:

Date: Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Time: 10h30

Venue: Protea Fire and Ice Hotel, Menlyn Pretoria.

Members of the media attending are requested to confirm with Sam Monareng on 073 491 3382 or monarens@dot.gov.za or Hlobisile Ngcongo on 067 427 9399 or on HlobisileNgcongo@rtmc.co.za.

Media Enquires:

Collen Msibi

Cell: 066 476 9015