Hyper-Localisation in Supermarkets to Improve CX - YourRetailCoach Africa

YRC, a retail consulting firm, outlines how hyper-localization strategies benefit supermarket customer experiences, focusing on key retail markets in Africa.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this communiqué, retail consulting firm YRC explains how hyper-localisation strategy is useful for supermarket stores to improve customer experience with an emphasis on some of the biggest and growing retail markets in Africa.

𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞

Every new supermarket store usually has to go through a series of marketing trials and errors towards creating the desired level of appeal to attract customers and generate footfall. This task gets more difficult with higher levels of competition. Value oppositions offered by new supermarket stores are prone to adaptation by existing businesses so that they do not lose their existing market share. Even at low competition levels, it is challenging to modify buying behaviour of customers in a bid to attract them to a new store. This is where hyper-localisation factors in. One of the umbrella edges of hyper-localisation is that it helps new supermarket stores resonate with local or neighbourhood bases of customers. This resonance helps customers identify themselves (via their needs and wants) in a new supermarket store. This brand resonance constitutes one of the foremost influences on customer experience. Hyper-localisation sets the tone for all other efforts towards improving this locality-based brand resonance.

𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬

Adopting standard, generalised merchandising strategies is a safe step to begin with for new supermarket stores. However, this approach does not go a long way in serving the objectives of CX. What is offered on the shelves is a direct reflection of how well supermarkets understand the needs and prerogatives of customers. The safe approach of following the herd exhibits a lack of profundity in the comprehension of local demand and preferences in terms of product categories, brands, and variants. The way to address this is hyper-localisation. Hyper-localisation calls for the alignment of merchandising to the needs and expectations of local customers. It is easier for customers to choose stores that cover their needs and expectations in terms of product types, brands, and variants. As experienced supermarket consultants with expertise in supermarket customer experience management, YRC maintains that this easiness of decision-making provided to customers is a vital part of their shopping experience.

𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭

Target accuracy is a major concern with almost all advertising and promotional campaigns. The results are slightly better with digital marketing but still many flaws remain. The bigger and more varied the target segments are the more difficult it is to create highly curated campaigns. This challenge significantly subsides with hyper-localisation as the focus is on a very small base of customers. The target segments and associated brand personas can be defined to a higher degree of detail. This helps create advertising and promotional campaigns with higher accuracy levels. The scope for study and analysis stands reduced allowing retailers to read consumer behaviour more deeply and comprehensively. High accuracy of advertising and promotional campaigns means what is offered has a higher chance of resonating with target audiences. Promotional touchpoints are an important part of customer journey mapping. The resonance achieved via promotional and advertising campaigns is a crucial landmark in a customer’s shopping journey and overall experience. The growing emphasis on user journey mapping and customer satisfaction surveys in countries like Kenya and Nigeria where the retail sector is growing leaps and bounds with the active presence of domestic and international brands is a subtle indication of the heightened importance of customer experience and localisation in the region.

𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞

Personalisation helps supermarket stores form a deep bond with customers almost in an instant. However, the problem is that a majority of these attempts at personalisation in retail are not on point. All efforts end up looking the same and standardised with nothing ‘personalised’ about them. The lack of sufficient and relevant data, flaws in predictive analysis, and missing expertise and experience are some of the biggest culprits here. However, personalisation is relatively easier with hyper-localisation. The need to focus on a bigger market is replaced with the need to focus on small neighbourhoods or localities. Stores can learn and adapt over a short time. The use of shopping journey analytics further sharpens the quality of planning and decisions. As the quality of personalisation efforts improves, the experience customers receive also elevates to higher levels.

𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲

Done right and consistently, hyper-localisation helps supermarket stores create and sustain customer loyalty. One of the fallouts of consistently following, improvising, and maintaining the efforts of hyper-localisation over longer durations is a sustained pattern of consistency in value delivery. This consistency in value could be in the areas of merchandising, servicescape, home delivery, in-store experience, rewards and discounts, staff behaviour (bolstered by customer experience training), local sourcing, technology upgradation, etc. This consistency helps customers lean on the services of a brand. This consistency leads to the recurrence of positive shopping experiences. Choosing such a brand or store over and over again then does not remain a difficult decision to make. This is nothing but a manifestation of brand loyalty achieved over time with consistency in resonating with customers with the help of hyper-localisation.

