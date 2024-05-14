Wonderful® Pistachios Named “Official Snack” of Combo Breaker 2024 Video Game Festival and Tournament Series

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderful® Pistachios, America’s number one snack nut, has been named the “Official Snack” of Combo Breaker (“CB”) – the second largest video game convention and tournament series in the U.S. dedicated to competitive fighting games. Wonderful Pistachios will engage with an estimated 7,000 in-person attendees and additional online viewers to build awareness of the brand’s No Shells varieties, including its new No Shells Jalapeño Lime flavor, which are a perfect, guilt-free snack to stay fueled while enjoying esports and video games.



Held annually since 2015 in the greater Chicago area during Memorial Day Weekend, this year’s event will take place at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel from May 24-26, 2024. Players and fans can visit the Wonderful Pistachios booth to enjoy sampling of No Shells flavors, capture photo-worthy moments featuring a pistachio costume, and enter a giveaway to receive a one-year supply of pistachios. Video game fans tuning in to CB through the Twitch livestreams will enjoy Wonderful Pistachios’ humorous No Shells advertisements featuring Sheldon the tortoise.

The 2023 U.S. Video Game Industry report by Entertainment Software Association (ESA) revealed that the number of Americans playing video games is strong at 65%, with about 212 million weekly players, and encompasses players across all demographics including gender, race, ethnicity and age, making esports/gaming an appealing audience for Wonderful Pistachios.

“ComboBreaker is at the heart of the grassroots gaming community with a dynamic and diverse crowd, which is a perfect fit for our brand.” said Diana Salsa, vice president of marketing at Wonderful Pistachios. “Just as each gamer brings their own unique style to the competition, our assortment of pistachios provides a perfect match for every taste preference and allows consumers to snack healthy without having to sacrifice flavors or fun.”

According to a report by MRI Simmons, more than 80% of esports fans reported that they eat or drink while watching competitive gaming. Wonderful Pistachios, combined with the great variety of flavors, offer protein, fiber and unsaturated fats for a trio of nutrients that may help keep snackers feeling fuller for longer, a beneficial combination for longer gaming sessions.

For more information visit WonderfulPistachios.com, or Get Crackin’ with @wonderfulpistachios on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios, America's #1 Nut, is available in six In-Shell varieties and eight No Shells varieties for a perfect guilt-free snack. Made by the world's largest integrated pistachio processor and marketer located in California's Central Valley, Wonderful Pistachios are Non-GMO Project Verified, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Wonderful Pistachios can be found in stores globally and online. For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, please visit wonderfulpistachios.com, or follow Wonderful Pistachios on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. To learn more about The Wonderful Company’s corporate social responsibility impact, visit csr.wonderful.com.

About COMBO BREAKER LLC

COMBO BREAKER is a community-driven conventions, shows, and apparel brand dedicated to competitive fighting games. Established in 2015 by the Hadou and Gaming Generations, COMBO BREAKER has grown into an international brand name for fighting game fans from all corners of the genre. Each year COMBO BREAKER celebrates open brackets, player camaraderie, screen printed t-shirts, and one of the most passionate communities competitive gaming has to offer.

PR Contacts

Wonderful Pistachios

pistachiosPR@wonderful.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14693f1a-0b67-4b97-a3b6-d25321b89636

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/572c54c5-1c95-4a92-b2ca-9c35325a3607