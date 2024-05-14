CBP to move concrete barriers to facilitate traffic flow around drainage replacement project at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

LAREDO, Texas– To help better facilitate northbound traffic flow at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge during a City of Laredo drainage replacement project in the northbound lanes on the U.S. side, CBP will be temporarily placing concrete barriers to adjust the traffic flow pattern around the project.

“In order to facilitate this project and not impede the drying/curing of concrete, CBP is funneling traffic into the Westernmost two lanes in the approach to the construction project area and then back out to all primary booths to help facilitate the traffic flow northbound at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge while this drainage replacement project remain ongoing,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “We ask for the public’s patience in advance. Please build extra time into your travel schedules and please exercise caution while driving through the area.”

CBP, in coordination with City of Laredo Bridge System, in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday May 16 will move concrete lane-dividing barriers to funnel northbound vehicular traffic starting at mid-bridge from four lanes to the Westernmost two lanes in the approach to the drainage replacement construction area. Once the traffic clears the construction area, the traffic will then fan out to all the open primary inspection booths The last concrete barrier before the lane reduction is angled to help facilitate this flow pattern.

Traffic will flow in this pattern for approximately two to three weeks and then concrete barriers will be moved to funnel northbound traffic starting at mid-bridge from four lanes to the Easternmost two lanes in the approach to the construction area. Once traffic clears the construction area it will again fan out to all the primary inspection booths. Traffic will continue in this pattern for another two to three weeks. When the project is completed, the concrete barriers will be removed and traffic will flow normally as before.

Members of the traveling public can monitor Border Wait Times or also obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via Apple App Store and Google Play so that they can observe the wait times and make an informed decision on which bridge to use. These wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

Also to avoid any potential delays or fines due to travelers bringing prohibited/restricted agricultural items, CBP encourages travelers to declare all agricultural items to a CBP officer upon arrival and before making their journey to consult the Know Before You Go guide.

