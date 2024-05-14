TDCI Celebrates Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers During National Police Week (May 12 – 18, 2024)

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”), the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (“POST”), and the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (“TLETA”) recognize the commitment, dedication, and sacrifices of Tennessee law enforcement officers during National Police Week (May 12 – 18, 2024).

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

“During Police Week, the entire TDCI team extends our sincerest thanks, respect, and admiration to the men and women who serve Tennessee’s communities as law enforcement officers,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “This week, I ask my fellow Tennesseans to thank their local law enforcement officers for their dedication to saving lives and protecting our communities. Governor Lee has made supporting law enforcement one of the cornerstones of his administration, and TDCI is dedicated to serving his vision in the years ahead.”

More than 600 cadets have graduated from TLETA at no cost to local law enforcement agencies through a cost-sharing grant. Details about the program can be found here .

TLETA was created by the General Assembly in 1963 for the purpose of training state, county, and city law enforcement officers. The Academy, which is based in Donelson, was brought under the Department of Safety in 1983 and joined TDCI in 2006. Since its founding in 1966, over 23,800 law enforcement officers have graduated from its Basic Police School. TLETA and its staff of training and law enforcement experts has also provided countless hours of specialized training for veteran officers throughout its history.

TLETA will part of the $415 million campus of the Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Training Academy (MALETA) at Cockrill Bend, which will also be utilized by the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST), the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security (TDOS), the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The facility’s groundbreaking was celebrated in September 2023, and its final phase of construction will begin in 2025.

“Every day across Tennessee, ordinary men and women answer their calling and leave their families to serve their communities in an extraordinary way by standing between law-abiding citizens and the enemies of justice. In multiple situations in the past few months, the reality of the dangers of serving as a police officer or deputy sheriff have once again been painfully apparent in our state,” said William Kain, TLETA Director and POST Executive Secretary. “The death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty is devastating for the involved agency, the local community, and all officers across the state. Each of the 742 Tennesseans who died in the line of duty serve as an exemplar for honor, duty, and courage to those left behind.”

TLETA’s Basic Police School course provides technical and tactical expertise in addition to the ethical and professional standards needed to be a successful law enforcement officer.

###