1Voice.Ai Telecommunications, Real-Time Global Language Translation Solution Launched
EINPresswire.com/ -- 1Voice.Ai has officially launched a real-time language translation solution. The subscription-based model eliminates language limitations, offering effortless communication in real-time across 60 languages (boasting an impressive 98% accuracy rate).
"People around the world speaking in their native tongues can have a conversation without a delay or intermediary. For the first time in human history, communication barriers no longer exist.
1Voice.Ai places a high priority on user privacy, ensuring that conversations remain confidential. The service is also designed to be easy to use. Additionally, 1Voice.Ai is built on a proprietary engine developed in-house which allows the company to offer greater control over performance, functionality, and security.
"1Voice.Ai can assure the safety and security of users as we do not use a third-party system like GPUs/H100s to run AI' to run our system. Our system is our own code and for that, we give the security making sure the data the security of our customers is 100%" said Wilby
With a mission to break down language barriers and promote seamless global communication, 1Voice.Ai is poised to reshape the way the world connects.
For more information, please visit - www.1voice.Ai or call 212-202-0004.
Media Contact:
Mark L. Goldman
