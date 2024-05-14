FRA Makes More Than $2 Billion in New Funding Available to Continue Improving America’s Busiest Passenger Rail Corridor

Made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, investments will further Biden Administration efforts to repair and rebuild vital infrastructure along the Northeast Corridor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) today issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) that makes available over $2 billion in Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program funding for projects located on the Northeast Corridor (Fed State-NEC). The corridor supports 800,000 passengers per day and billions of dollars in annual economic activity. Modernizing this critical infrastructure to provide safer, faster and more reliable passenger rail service for travelers and commuters is a key part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

The available funding announced today builds on historic Northeast Corridor investments by the Biden-Harris Administration, including funding to advance major projects like the Gateway Program Hudson River Tunnel Project in New York and New Jersey, the Fredrick Douglass Tunnel and Susquehanna River Bridge Replacement Programs in Maryland, the Connecticut River Bridge Replacement in Connecticut, the New York Penn Station Access Project, and more.

“Hundreds of thousands of passengers travel along the Northeast Corridor every day, and the Biden-Harris Administration is funding much-needed improvements to this vital rail corridor,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With over $2 billion becoming available today, we will build on investments initiated last year and continue propelling America’s busiest passenger rail corridor towards greater speed, safety, and reliability.”

After decades of federal underinvestment, funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law finally has the Northeast Corridor on track to meet the needs of 21st century travelers and commuters. Last year, FRA awarded $16.4 billion for 25 projects of national significance along the corridor, which runs from Boston, MA, to Washington, DC. These unprecedented investments will rebuild tunnels and bridges that are over 100 years old; upgrade tracks, power systems, signals, stations, and other infrastructure; and advance future projects to significantly improve travel times by increasing operating speeds and reducing delays.

“The President’s investments in rail will be felt by generations to come, beginning with immediate benefits to communities and continuing to ensure essential rail corridors like the Northeast Corridor are modern, safe, and convenient, giving Americans access to world-class passenger service,” said FRA Administrator Amit Bose. “We are thrilled to announce the opening of the Fed State-NEC’s notice of funding to applicants within the NEC Project Inventory, streamlining the process for much-needed funding based on demand.”

Competitive funding through the Fed State-NEC program is guided by FRA’s NEC Project Inventory, which identifies and prioritizes projects along the corridor. The NEC Project Inventory serves as a project pipeline to assist Amtrak, States, and the public in long-term capital planning for the NEC. NEC Projects must be included in the latest version of the inventory to be eligible for Fed State-NEC funding. The latest NEC Project Inventory, which FRA updated last month, can be found here.

The announcement of today’s NOFO will add to the historic levels of funding in new infrastructure the Biden-Harris Administration has provided to improve rail safety since President Biden took office, allowing the USDOT to continue to ensure the safety of people who live near, work on, or travel along America’s rail lines. Investments in infrastructure and the rail workforce through FRA’s railroad development programs are a major part of this national effort to create a modern transportation network that will keep Americans safe and make the U.S. competitive in the 21st century.

The NOFO is published in today’s Federal Register here. Applications for funding are due 60 days after this date. Fed State-NEC Program requirements, as well as the evaluation and selection criteria for grant selections are outlined in the NOFO. FRA will also support applicants with web-based training and live technical assistance.

More information about the Fed State-NEC Program can be found on FRA’s website here.

