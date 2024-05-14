17 DOGS, 1 PIG & A BIRD PAINT ART TO RAISE MONEY FOR PETS WITH CANCER
It is the dog art event of the year! Now in its 4th year, the Tripawds Dog Art Auction offers a chance to bid on original artwork created by some of the world’s best painting canines – as well as two special non-canine guest artists, Charlotte the Pig and Koa the Parrot. Money raised in selling each piece of art helps amputee pets battling cancer by funding the “Kaiserin Cancer Care Package” program, which delivers monthly care bundles to dogs and cats who have lost a limb to cancer.
Named in honor of an amputee German Shepherd with cancer who also painted, the program is run by the Tripawds Foundation. The global community provides emotional support, information, and financial help to pet parents with animals facing limb amputation.
BOGO! IT’S A CROSS-SPECIES COLLABORATION EXTRAVAGANZA
This year the auction has a special twist: each painting is the result of a collaboration by two animal artists!
This is the “Two is Better than One!” ALL COLLABORATIONS EDITION.
MEET A FEW OF OUR ARTISTS:
This year’s talented painting dogs are from Canada, the United States, and Scotland. Artists include:
PEEKABOO – a blind (no eyes) Coton de Tulear and trick dog champion from British Columbia, Canada who learned how to paint despite not being able to see her own artwork.
WILHELMINA – a three-year-old long-coat German Shepherd from London, Ontario, Canada who is the great-niece of Kaiserin. She produced her first piece of art at only 4 months of age.
CHARLOTTE – is a potbellied pig from California. She is the only artist participant who doesn’t actually hold a brush to paint but instead does body rolls on the canvas.
LEO – is a Cocker Spaniel who lives in Scotland. His enthusiastic painting style wins fans around the globe. Leo’s trick repertoire includes playing the xylophone and putting real coins in a piggy bank.
KOA – is a champion trick bird from Ontario, Canada who worked on a collaborative piece of art with German Shepherd Wilhelmina.
SCHULTZ – is a 7-year-old long-coat German Shepherd and trick dog champion from Ontario, Canada who paints using all sorts of unique brushes. His art has been sold all over the world.
RALPHIE and KENNIE – are two deaf English Sheepdogs and trick champions from Michigan, USA. Their owner taught the siblings to paint by communicating with them using sign language.
LEONARD – is a Border Collie from Virginia who holds 3 Guinness World Records for basketball. He’s appeared on many popular talk shows, including Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.
NELLIE – is a mature German Shepherd living in Alaska who was rescued in 2022 by the Tripawds, com founders. She learned to paint and shows you can teach an old dog new tricks.
These are just a few of the amazingly talented dogs participating in the 2024 auction. Each painting is created on either stretched canvas or canvas board, and sizes vary. Paintings feature fun, unusual names like “United in Peace,” “Under the Sea,” “Barking Bright,” “Spring Fling,” and “Rainbow Bridge.”
The Tripawds Foundation is a nonprofit corporation registered in the state of Texas and is recognized as a tax-exempt public charity under Section 501(c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code, EIN #46-4636797. Contributions are deductible to the extent allowed by law. Financial and program organization can be found at http://tripawds.org or at www.guidestar.org.
