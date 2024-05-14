U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, May 15 in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Each year on May 15, this special day recognizes the many men and women of law enforcement who lost their lives or were injured in the line of duty.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper

"Today, we honor the memories and sacrifices of brave law enforcement officers in North Carolina. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to those who risk their own safety to protect our communities."

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.