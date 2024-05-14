Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,866 in the last 365 days.

U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, May 15 in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Each year on May 15, this special day recognizes the many men and women of law enforcement who lost their lives or were injured in the line of duty.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper
"Today, we honor the memories and sacrifices of brave law enforcement officers in North Carolina. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to those who risk their own safety to protect our communities."

Join us
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background
North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.
Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide
Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.

You just read:

U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more