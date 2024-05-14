Forney Lake management is topic of June 4 public meeting

Iowa - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a public meeting to discuss past and future management of the 1,317-acre Forney Lake Wildlife Area, on June 4, from 6-8 p.m., at the Wa-Shawtee Lodge within Waubonsie State Park, located at 2635 Wa-Shawtee Rd., northwest of Hamburg.

Staff with the Iowa DNR will give a presentation on Forney Lake, and then listen to comments and concerns from the public.

If you have special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, please contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.