05/14/2024

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Wednesday for Peace Officers Memorial Day

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day, a national observance paying tribute to local, state, and federal law enforcement officials who have died in the line of duty. It is recognized annually during National Police Week.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“Our law enforcement officials face many challenges in the course of protecting our communities and they frequently put themselves in the path of danger in order to protect the lives of people they’ve never even met,” Governor Lamont said. “People who make the decision to enter a career in law enforcement are to be commended, and their dedication to public safety benefits everybody in our communities. We salute and pray for every law enforcement officer who has given their life in the line of duty, and we keep in our hearts their families and loved ones. I urge everybody in Connecticut to thank our law enforcement officials and keep those who have given their lives in your prayers.”

“As we observe Peace Officers Memorial Day, let’s honor the dedication and sacrifice of our law enforcement officials,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “They embody the essence of public service, bravely safeguarding our communities day in and day out. It’s crucial to pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to Connecticut and our nation. Their valor will forever be remembered, and we must honor their legacy not just today, but every day.”