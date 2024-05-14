Minister Ryan announces responsibility for marine planning has transferred to DECC
The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications has been preparing for this for some time now. It intends to provide the resources and focus that will allow immediate changes and accelerate activity. The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications has secured significant additional technical resources that allows it to establish a dedicated marine forward-planning team. This multi-disciplinary team will include marine planners, Geographic Information Systems expertise, marine ecologists, marine mammal and birds experts.