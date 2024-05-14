Juno Beach Centre to Make Major Funding Announcement and Inaugurate New Gallery in Time for 80th Anniversary of D-Day

COURSEULLES-SUR-MER, France, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Juno Beach Centre is excited to inaugurate its newest gallery, Faces of Canada Today, in time for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The inauguration event will be accompanied by a major funding announcement that will launch a new major capital campaign. After officially signing a lease over the previously disputed condominium development land in summer 2023, the Juno Beach Centre is ready to share its vision for the future.



The Juno Beach Centre is undertaking a bold vision to grow, preserve, and expand the reach of this Canadian landmark to become a model of stewardship and sustainability in the region.

Date: June 4, 2024

Time: 6:30PM

Location: The Juno Beach Centre, Voie des Français Libres, 14470 Courseulles-sur-Mer, France

Notes for Media:

Media should register in advance by emailing sal@junobeach.org with their name, title, email address and outlet, and specifying “RSVP for June 4”

Interviews with veterans will not be guaranteed. Please connect with Veterans Affairs Canada for more information about veteran availability.

