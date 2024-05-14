Organovo to Present Data on FXR314 at Digestive Diseases Week (DDW2024)

Renowned gastrointestinal diseases conference to held in Washington, D.C. May 18-21, 2024

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ONVO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel treatment approaches in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) including ulcerative colitis, today announces it will be presenting data on the Company’s lead clinical-stage drug, FXR314 during DDW2024, which is being held in Washington, D.C. May 18-21, 2024.



The poster, titled, “Combination therapy of the FXR agonist FXR314 with tofacitinib in models of inflammatory bowel disease,” will be presented on Saturday May 18, 2024 at 12:30 EDT in the session “Translational application of intestinal stem cells and organoid models.”

“We look forward to connecting with prescribers and potential partners during DDW2024, which is one of the largest gatherings of gastrointestinal physicians in the United States. We look forward to sharing our first set of findings on the combination therapy potential of FXR314, which, complementing its monotherapy promise, adds to its attractiveness for partnering,” stated Keith Murphy, Organovo’s Executive Chairman.

About Organovo

Organovo is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing drugs that are demonstrated to be effective in three-dimensional (3D) human tissues as candidates for drug development. The company’s lead molecule, FXR314, is on the path for Phase 2 investigation in inflammatory bowel disease and has potential application in metabolic liver disease and oncology. The company has proprietary technology used to build 3D human tissues that mimic key aspects of native human tissue composition, architecture, function, and disease. For more information visit Organovo's website at www.organovo.com.

