Titan N.V. issues its half year report for FY 2024 (period October 1, 2023 – March 31, 2024)
The report can be downloaded from the Company’s website: www.titan-nv.com
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
This document may contain expectations about the financial state of affairs and results of the activities of Titan N.V. as well as certain related plans and objectives, and may be expressed in a variety of ways, such as ‘expects’, ‘projects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘intends’ or similar words. Titan N.V. has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events. Such expectations for the future are naturally associated with risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events, and as such depend on certain circumstances that may not arise in future. Various factors may cause real results and developments to deviate considerably from explicitly or implicitly made statements about future expectations. Such factors may for instance be changes in expenditure by companies in important markets, in statutory changes and changes in financial markets, in the salary levels of employees, in future borrowing costs, in future take-overs or divestitures and the pace of technological developments. Titan N.V. therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will be realized. Titan N.V. also refuses to accept any obligation to update statements made in this document.
For more information, please contact:
Titan N.V.
E-mail: info@titan-nv.com
Address: De Corridor 5d, 3621 ZA Breukelen
About Titan
Titan N.V. is a company without business activities and without staff since September 13, 2023. As per September 13, 2023 Titan N.V. , previously called TIE Kinetix N.V., has transferred all of its activities and operations to SPS International Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SPS Commerce, Inc.
