TAIWAN, May 14 - President Tsai and Vice President Lai address Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2024

On May 14, at the invitation of the Alliance of Democracies Foundation (AoD), President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President Lai Ching-te addressed the Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2024 via video.

In her remarks, President Tsai expressed her sincere appreciation for the Summit’s continued support for Taiwan’s democracy. The president stated that Taiwan is working diligently with our allies and global partners to ensure safety and stability of the region, and that neither threats nor coercion will shake Taiwan’s resolve to engage with the world. President Tsai said that while we in Taiwan deal with the threats from China with resilience and courage, it is the partnerships we have with like-minded countries that will be the most effective defense of all. The president stated that the people of Taiwan share the common understanding that democracy is the only lasting path, and that by standing and working together, we can only make each other stronger.

In his remarks, Vice President Lai said that after taking office, he intends to launch a National Project of Hope, which will reinforce Taiwan as a place that is democratic and peaceful, innovative and prosperous, and provides sustainable public welfare, and that we will continue to stand tall for democratic values around the world. The vice president said that our work will be built around four pillars: strengthened national defense and asymmetric capabilities, improved economic security and supply chains, building partnerships with democratic countries, and establishing a stable and principled cross-strait leadership.

Vice President Lai stated that we cannot take lightly the threats of the authoritarian states, and instead, we should strengthen our freedom and democracy; our own economies and resilience; and our mutual cooperation for the benefit of our people, building a democratic world where we can all live in peace, freedom, and prosperity.

A transcript of President Tsai’s remarks follows:

It is a pleasure to join you all once again at the 2024 Copenhagen Democracy Summit. I want to begin by thanking Mr. [Anders Fogh] Rasmussen for the invitation to speak at this important event. Since this will be my last time addressing this gathering as president of Taiwan, I want to express my sincere appreciation for the Summit’s continued support for Taiwan’s democracy. I also want to reiterate our commitment in working with you all, to support and strengthen democracies around the world.

Since the last time I spoke at this Summit, we have witnessed even more threats posed by authoritarian regimes. Authoritarian regimes actively conduct influence operations to erode our confidence in democratic institutions. They prey on our fear and vulnerability to prevent us from exercising our freedom. They also use disinformation, gray-zone activities, and cognitive warfare to try to divide us, both at home and abroad.

Not only that, numerous organizations and individuals who work to defend democracy and human rights have been sanctioned by authoritarian regimes, while we navigate a new global landscape in the wake of an unprecedented pandemic, natural disasters, supply chain disruptions, and an economic downturn.

All these challenges make gatherings such as the Copenhagen Democracy Summit all the more essential. As the introduction to the Summit states: This is not “just a gathering. It’s a bold assertion to collectively defend democracy.” This year’s Summit again includes timely topics such as transatlantic security, Kosovo’s defense of democracy, securing Ukraine’s military needs, and how democracies should defend Taiwan. I am sure that through the panel discussions, we can further strategize on how we can better tackle these vital issues.

I am also happy to see that in the face of such unprecedented challenges, we remained united. And we continue to be united in our shared values of democracy, respect for human rights, and freedom.

In Taiwan, we understand all too well the dangers posed by those who seek to exploit democracy’s imperfections. Our people have experienced firsthand the ill effects of decades of authoritarian rule; and we are now experiencing the much intensified threats and intimidation from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on a daily basis. The PRC thought by routinizing cyberattacks, hacking, and military intrusions, the people of Taiwan would either be debilitated by fear or become numb and complacent. That was certainly not the case. Despite this, the people of Taiwan are more determined than ever to safeguard democracy and freedom.

Furthermore, my government is fully aware of the threats to regional security, and is actively enhancing our national defense capabilities to protect our democracy. In addition, Taiwan is working diligently with our allies and global partners to ensure safety and stability of the region. I am confident that neither external aggression, nor domestic challenges can weaken the resilience of our people and our democratic system. We are also actively sharing our experience on countering authoritarian influence and our story of democratic resilience with our friends from the international community.

As the result of the hard work of my government and the people of Taiwan, over the last eight years, we saw a steady rise in high-level international visits, with delegations from around the world traveling to Taiwan to lend their support. In the first few months of this year, we welcomed friends from the US and Europe, including those from Lithuania, the UK, and European political parties. This February, the European Parliament voted for resolutions in favor of deepening ties with Taiwan, spanning security and people-to-people relations, and enhancing the resilience of global supply chains. In the same month, the EU and the US issued a joint statement in which they welcomed Taiwan’s democratic process and expressed support for Taiwan’s international participation.

I understand that engaging Taiwan is not without pressure. Some of our friends have been coerced economically and politically. Even with that, they are undeterred. Our international friends have bravely stood up to authoritarian pressure. And their actions have deeply moved the Taiwanese people. Our international friends showed the Taiwanese people that they are not isolated. And, they should be confident and proud of the democracy they worked so hard to achieve. Therefore, I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for these demonstrations of solidarity with Taiwan.

I also want to reiterate that neither threats nor coercion will shake Taiwan’s resolve to engage with the world. Taiwan and its people stand ready to strengthen cooperation with democracies around the world, in all areas where we share mutual interests.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago, the challenges we face as democracies have become even more profound. We are now confronted with stronger and more serious attempts to erode democracy. While we in Taiwan deal with the threats from China with resilience and courage, it is the partnerships we have with like-minded countries that will be the most effective defense of all.

Our democracies were all built on sacrifices. The paths were paved by those who fought against authoritarianism. We all have come a long way to arrive at the liberty and freedom we enjoy today. And, there will still be a long road ahead. But, we understand how precious and sometimes fragile democracy can be. So, we understand how important it is for all of us to stand together. The people of Taiwan share the common understanding that democracy is the only lasting path. By standing and working together, we can only make each other stronger.

By this time next week, Taiwan will have a new president. It has been an honor for me to serve as the representative for the people of Taiwan. Moments from now, our President-elect Lai Ching-te will be sharing his vision for the future of democratic Taiwan. I have no doubt that under his leadership, the government and people of Taiwan will continue doing their utmost to advance freedom and democracy worldwide.

I want to close my talk by thanking the Alliance of Democracies and Mr. Rasmussen for the opportunity to address the participants of the Summit for the last five years. I hope in the future, I can visit your beautiful country and participate in this event in person. Thank you very much.

A transcript of Vice President Lai’s remarks follows:

Dear friends, it’s a privilege to address you today. Thank you, Mr. Rasmussen, for the invitation. I enjoyed our meeting in Taipei a few months ago.

In a few days, I will take the oath of office as the next president of the Republic of China (Taiwan). I am happy to say that I inherit a healthy and vibrant democracy. According to the Economist Democracy Index, we rank as the 10th best democracy in the world and the first in Asia. This is a testament to the determination of the Taiwanese people.

We stand at the forefront of the fight against authoritarian expansion. Our democracy is constantly under the pressure of foreign disinformation, military threats, and economic coercion. Despite Beijing’s efforts, the people of Taiwan have rejected authoritarianism. China’s coercion has only strengthened our resolve to remain democratic and free. We refuse to submit to fear. We choose optimism and hope. The election results have confirmed this.

Once I take office, I intend to launch a National Project of Hope. I will reinforce Taiwan as a place that is democratic and peaceful, innovative and prosperous, and provides sustainable public welfare.

Above all, we will continue to stand tall for democratic values around the world. Our work will be built around four pillars: First, strengthened national defense and asymmetric capabilities. Second, improved economic security and supply chains. Third, building partnerships with democratic countries. And fourth, establishing a stable and principled cross-strait leadership.

We will work to safeguard the status quo on both sides. I will not rule out dialogue with China on the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefits, and dignity, with no preconditions.

I thank members of parliaments worldwide from the Interparliamentary Alliance on China who launched a campaign to highlight the global costs of a cross-strait conflict. A conflict that starts in the strait will not stay just in the strait. For the sake of peace and freedom, it is essential that we maintain a strong deterrence to all authoritarian hostility.

In Taiwan, we will continue to strengthen our own resolve and resilience. For this, our economic strength is key. The free world must win the global race in important technology sectors. Just as our chips are vital to the world’s technologies, Taiwan will be centric to a global technological alliance of democracies.

I invite you all – political leaders, business leaders, and freedom-lovers – to visit us in Taiwan. You will see firsthand why we cherish our freedom and believe all people should have equal right to choose their own future.

Ladies and gentlemen, we must not repeat the failures of the past that led to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We cannot take lightly the threats of the authoritarian states. Nor can we bow down to their expansion. Instead, we should strengthen our freedom and democracy; our own economies and resilience; and our mutual cooperation for the benefit of our people.

Now is the time for the free world to unite and build the kind of world we want our children to inherit – a democratic world where we can all live in peace, freedom, and prosperity. Thank you.

Host of the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, the AoD is an NGO founded in 2017 by Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former prime minister of Denmark and former North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) secretary general. The AoD held the inaugural Copenhagen Democracy Summit in 2018.

This year’s Copenhagen Democracy Summit was held in the Royal Danish Playhouse from May 14 to 15, and was attended by important leaders from the world’s democracies, who gathered to speak up in defense of the values of freedom and democracy. Among those who attended the summit were President of the Republic of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, former Secretary of the United States Hillary Clinton, former Deputy National Security Advisor of the United States Matt Pottinger, President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen, former Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and Minister of Digital Affairs Audrey Tang (唐鳳). Guests participated in the summit in person, online, or via pre-recorded remarks.