Governor Pritzker and Fire Marshal Rivera Remember Illinois Fallen Firefighters and Honor Firefighters for their Heroic Efforts

ILLINOIS, May 14 - Springfield, Ill- Governor JB Pritzker and State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera joined firefighters today to honor and remember five fallen firefighters and recognize those who went above and beyond their duties at the 31st Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor Ceremony.

"Today, we honored some of our bravest public servants, our fallen firefighters," said Governor JB Pritzker. "They gave their lives to offer us protection and comfort in our hardest moments—something we will never forget. Each year at this sacred memorial it is our privilege to offer those heroes tribute, to remind us of the sacrifice they made, and the sacrifice our firefighters make every day, so that we may feel safe. May their memory be a blessing."

"We pay tribute to those who selflessly gave their all, embodying the true essence of heroism. It is true, not all superheroes wear capes. The sacrifice or fallen brothers willingly and bravely faced echoes through the corridors of time, and as a light in our darkest hours. Let us honor their memory with reverence and gratitude, cherishing their legacy as a guiding light for us all, and commit to continue their work and dedication through our everyday lives," said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera. "May we never forget their valor, their commitment, and their unwavering dedication to their communities and to the fire service."

"Every year the state of Illinois honors and recognizes our profession, and for that, the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois (AFFI) is appreciative. Our members literally go to work every day of the year not knowing what to expect. Some of us make the ultimate sacrifice and never return home. Others perform extremely heroic actions that save lives," said Chuck Sullivan President of the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois. "This annual memorial allows all of us to pause and remember the fallen and their families. It also allows for the opportunity to honor the brave actions performed by others."

Fallen brothers Chicago Fire Department Firefighter/EMT Jermaine Pelt, Chicago Fire Department Firefighter/EMT Andrew "Drew" Price, Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk, Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Kevin Ward, and Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District Chief Larry Peasley were honored for their sacrifice during the fallen firefighter memorial. The memories of this brave men will never be forgotten, and their names will be engraved at the memorial remembering and honoring their courage, bravery and service to their communities. The Illinois Firefighter Memorial is dedicated to the firefighters of Illinois, who have given their lives in the line of duty and to those firefighters who heroically serve with courage, pride and honor.

Eight firefighters were awarded the Medal of Honor. This is the highest award given by the State of Illinois to a firefighter for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism, by which the firefighter has demonstrated in great degree the characteristics of selflessness and personal courage above and beyond the call of duty, under adverse conditions, with the possibility of extreme personal risk. Recipients include:

Firefighter/EMT Jakub Majka, Chicago Fire Department

Firefighter/EMT James Pienta, Chicago Fire Department

Firefighter/Paramedic William Perry, Coal City Fire Protection District

Assistant Fire Chief David Browning, Montrose Fire Protection District

Captain Drew Pals, Montrose Fire Protection District

Lieutenant Brett Repking, Teutopolis Fire Protection District

Firefighter Dan Kocher, Teutopolis Fire Protection District

Firefighter Ryan Lee, Teutopolis Fire Protection District

Four firefighters were honored with the Medal of Valor award. The award is given by the State of Illinois to a firefighter for an act of heroism or bravery that clearly demonstrated courage and dedication in the face of danger while in the performance of duty. Recipients include:

Lieutenant Bryan Velez, Chicago Fire Department

Captain Clay Childers, Metropolis Fire Department

Captain Nicholas Hansen, Peoria Fire Department

Firefighter Tobias Roderick, Peoria Fire Department

One firefighter received the Firefighter Excellence Award for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence and professionalism in service to their fellow Illinoisans.

Captain Matt Hornbuckle, Joliet Fire Department

In addition, four units received the Firefighter Excellence "Unit Citation" Awards for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence, teamwork, and professionalism in service to Illinois residents. Recipients include:

Incident # 23-0716 Belvidere Fire Department

Lieutenant Travis Tangye

Lieutenant Nicolas Thornton

Firefighter Zachary Bullard

Firefighter James Kriebs

Firefighter Matt Loudenbeck

Firefighter Greg Pavlatos





Incident # 23-000896 Midlothian Fire Department

Captain Jon Kucharski

Engineer James Ditzler

Firefighter/Paramedic Dan Dalzell

Firefighter/Paramedic Steve Gorski

Firefighter/Paramedic Mike O'Keefe

Incident # 23-001758 Midlothian Fire Department

Lieutenant Rick Bielema

Engineer Martin Rita

Firefighter/Paramedic Jeff Hammerlund

Firefighter/Paramedic Richard Moore

Firefighter/Paramedic Mike O'Keefe

Firefighter/Paramedic Martin Sobanski

Incident # 23-00103 Minooka Fire Protection District

Lieutenant Brian Mellen

Firefighter/Paramedic Matthew Feinberg

Firefighter/Paramedic Emily Reilly

Firefighter/Paramedic Mason VanDuyne

One firefighter received a Certificate of Recognition. The Certificate of Recognition acknowledges those nominated for their dedication to the principles and traditions of the fire service, to the state and the community, with honor and integrity.

Lieutenant Jason Sipes, Oswego Fire Protection District

The State Fire Marshal Life Safety Award is given in recognition of the extraordinary efforts performed by individuals in furtherance of fire prevention and life safety. Three Life Safety Awards were presented. Recipients include:

• O'Fallon Fire Protection District

• Michael Douglas, OFSM Personnel- Operations

• JC Fultz, OSFM Personnel- Administration





The awards presented today recognized heroic actions during 2023. Nominations were reviewed and winners selected by the Illinois Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Committee.