VN-Index rebounds after three days of decline

VIETNAM, May 14 - HÀ NỘI — Shares rallied on Tuesday as the recovery of large-cap stocks helped the VN-Index regain 3.1 points, but the selling pressure was persistent.

The movement of cash flows into small-cap stocks does not seem to be sustainable, after Monday's rather impressive reversal, liquidity in the small-cap group has weakened rapidly.

During the trading session, the VN-Index was always over the reference level and closed the session higher.

The VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) finished the trading day at 1.243,28 points, up 3.1 points, or 0.25 per cent.

More stocks were traded higher on the southern bourse as 158 stocks increased while 152 stocks decreased, but liquidity declined from the previous session. The trading value fell 11 per cent down to VNĐ13.1 trillion, equal to a trading volume of nearly 529 million shares.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 biggest stocks on the HoSE, increased 4.78 points, or 0.38 per cent, to finish at 1,277.3 points. In the VN30 basket, 13 stocks ticked up, 11 inched down and six ended flat.

The most notable stock in the VN30-Index basket was Vingroup JSC (VIC), contributing the most to the gains of the benchmark index. Shares of the property developer ended today's session at VNĐ46,050 a share, up 2.33 per cent.

The sharp increase in VIC was due to the news that Vinfast officially received deposits for the VF-3 mini electric car model, early this morning.

Today's breakout stocks include Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG) and Vietnam Airlines JSC (HVN), up 3.09 per cent and 5.63 per cent, respectively, with HVN impressing with three bullish trading sessions out of the four.

The HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) rose 0.59 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 236.95 points. More than 83 million shares were traded on the northern exchange, worth more than VNĐ1.4 trillion. This is the ninth consecutive bullish trading session of the HNX-Index.

Foreign investors continued to be net sellers after selling more than VNĐ850 billion on both main exchanges. Of which, they net sold VNĐ800 billion on the HoSE. This was the fifth consecutive trading session that this block has sold large-scale. — VNS