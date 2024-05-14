Versant Diagnostics Announces the Acquisition of Associate Pathologists of Joliet, Ltd. to Advance Access to Pathology in the Midwest

Grapevine, Texas, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versant Diagnostics, an independent physician services company, today announced the acquisition of Associate Pathologists of Joliet, Ltd., a multi-specialty pathology practice based in Joliet, Ill. This acquisition expands Versant Diagnostics’ nationwide network of pathology practices and increases its presence in the Midwest. Renowned pathologist James Urban, M.D., Ph.D. is the President of the group in the greater Chicago area.

“Dr. Urban is a respected physician who has built an exceptional practice that regularly creates ways to improve patient care,” says Jim Billington, Chief Executive Officer at Versant Diagnostics. “This collaboration with one of the Midwest’s premiere pathology providers will expand physician and patient access to our growing network of leading specialists.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to join an expanding group of high-quality pathologists at Versant Diagnostics,” says Dr. Urban, President of Associate Pathologists of Joliet, Ltd. “This partnership will allow us to provide additional services for our patients, and to collaborate with other Versant specialists nationwide. Pathology is changing rapidly, and the team at Versant is committed to implementing the proper resources to stay ahead of the curve.”

Versant Diagnostics provides the necessary resources, infrastructure, and technology to their multi-specialty pathologists, with the mission to improve patient outcomes, elevate care, and save lives. Versant Diagnostics’ sub-specialty experts cover the areas of Breast Pathology, Clinical Pathology, Dermatopathology, Gastrointestinal Pathology, General Surgical Pathology, Hematopathology, Renal Pathology, Urology Pathology, and Women’s Health/Gynecological Pathology.

Versant Diagnostics is rapidly advancing digital pathology in anatomic pathology labs and specialty clinics and has an aggressive growth strategy into more markets and sub-specialties. Backing for the strategy is made possible by Iron Path Capital.

About Versant Diagnostics

Founded in 2021 by physician Ven Aduana, M.D. and operating executives Jim Billington and Brian Carr, Versant Diagnostics is focused on anatomic pathology and the digital transformation of the industry. By combining technological advancements in healthcare with a skilled set of subspecialty pathologists, Versant Diagnostics provides superior service for hospitals and physician practices. Learn more at www.versantdx.com.

