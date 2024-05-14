AlayaCare Chosen as Technology Platform of Record for Private Duty Home Care Provider Caring People

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare, a global technology platform for home and community-based care, announced today that it is the platform of choice for Caring People, a CHAP accredited private duty home care agency with more than 25,000 clients across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, and Texas.

With this partnership, Caring People will be able to streamline operations, improve compliance and reduce manual interventions, thereby positioning the company to scale and support growth organically and through acquisitions.

Caring People recognized it was time to pursue a modern EMR solution with AlayaCare; their in-house Caring People Application was impacting their business. Its heavy administrative burden required multiple manual processes that impacted caregiver retention on top of carrying a high total cost of ownership.

“We see this as building a completely different experience for our caregivers, clients, and for their family members,” said Anthony Spero, CEO at Caring People. “We're going to be using a platform and solution that allows us to spend more time with the client and less time on manual processes and workarounds.



Caring People provides a range of services, including private duty home care, care management, and behavioral health services. Finding the right technology partner that could empower them to deliver the best care possible across multiple lines of business was a key component in their selection of AlayaCare.

“A big piece of private duty healthcare is that all of our nurses and home health aides are field based, which means that sometimes we have to match a caregiver to a client within hours,” Spero said. “AlayaCare allows us to do that in a much more seamless and efficient way. The user experience for our field staff is a key component to our success. That is one of the reasons we chose AlayaCare.”

This partnership will help Caring People lower operating costs while increasing administrative efficiency, drive business growth, mitigate risk and ensure compliance, and lead to better outcomes by increasing continuity of care, access to documentation, and enable greater care team collaboration.

“At AlayaCare, we're proud to be the technology partner of choice for Caring People, empowering them to revolutionize the way they deliver home care,” said Adrian Schauer, CEO and Founder of AlayaCare. “By developing and delivering cutting-edge technology, we help care providers streamline operations, reduce overhead costs, and continuously improve outcomes so that they can focus on what matters most — providing exceptional care experiences for clients and their families."

