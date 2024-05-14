Submit Release
Evestico Ltd Forges Strategic Partnership with GS Logistics to Boost International Trade

RUGBY, WARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evestico Ltd, a leading UK-based company specialising in facilitating international trade, proudly announces its strategic partnership with GS Logistics, a prominent import and export services provider headquartered in Liberia. This alliance marks a significant milestone in leveraging mutual expertise and resources to enhance trade relations between Liberia and the United Kingdom, as well as Europe.

Liberia, a nation brimming with economic opportunities, boasts a diverse import portfolio encompassing frozen foods, meats, fish, and rice, along with a burgeoning demand for building materials and plant equipment in the construction sector. Conversely, Liberia's abundant natural resources, including gold, diamonds, palm oil, cocoa, and natural rubber, present lucrative opportunities for export.

By joining forces, Evestico Ltd and GS Logistics aim to capitalise on their collective strengths to streamline trade processes, enhance logistical efficiency, and foster sustainable business growth. This partnership signifies a commitment to unlocking the full potential of Liberia's trade landscape while catering to the evolving needs of markets in the UK and Europe.

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with GS Logistics," stated Robin Buxton, Business Relations Director of Evestico Ltd. "Liberia holds immense promise as a key player in the global trade arena, and together, we are poised to facilitate seamless commerce between Liberia and our markets in the UK and Europe."

The collaboration between Evestico Ltd and GS Logistics underscores a shared vision of driving economic prosperity through cross-border trade, innovation, and collaboration. By harnessing their respective expertise and business assets, both companies are dedicated to delivering value-added solutions and fostering enduring partnerships within the international trade ecosystem.

"We are excited to join forces with Evestico Ltd to harness the vast potential of Liberia's trade landscape," remarked Sanju Jos Thayankeril, Head of GS Logistics. "Together, we are committed to fostering greater connectivity, efficiency, and prosperity in trade relations between Liberia and our partners in the UK and Europe."

As Evestico Ltd and GS Logistics embark on this transformative journey, they remain steadfast in their commitment to promoting sustainable development, fostering inclusive growth, and catalysing positive change across borders.

