Grads’ Family, Friends Beam with Pride at Commencement
05/13/2024
By Ed Brennen
“I had to convince him to walk with me,” says Emily, a Lowell native.
Working as a photolithography and etch process engineering technician at Analog Devices in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Joe Sousa says “it doesn’t hurt” to get a second degree in IT.
“The times are changing,” says Joe, who did both degrees online.
One of the reasons Emily chose to attend UML, she says, was seeing her father’s experience in earning his business degree.
Four years ago, at the age of 19, Esra Eisa ’24 left her family in Sudan and came to Lowell by herself to get a STEM education that was not possible for her in her home country.
Meanwhile, a civil war erupted in Sudan. The ongoing conflict prevented Eisa’s family from traveling to the U.S. to attend Commencement, but she sent them the link so they could watch the ceremony online.
Eisa still had a half-dozen supporters on hand for her big day — including her best friend from high school, Sara Haroon, who now lives in Dubai and made the 14-hour trip to surprise her at the ceremony.
“I’m so proud of her,” says Haroon, who met Eisa eight years ago in Sudan. “She’s been here working hard, getting A’s.”
Eisa wants to advocate for and empower girls in Sudan to pursue STEM education. She also wants to use her engineering talents to help improve energy and infrastructure in her home country.
To that end, she is now starting her career in the energy industry at Waldron, an engineering and construction management firm in Exeter, New Hampshire.
“He’s why I want to help people,” says Santos, who started working full-time at Vinfen Behavioral Health in Lowell after completing his degree in December. He’s already halfway done with his master’s degree in criminal justice.
“If you can help people, it’s not a choice — it’s a responsibility,” the Lowell native says. “If I have the power to change someone’s life for the better, I want to do it.”
After all he accomplished — including a team-high five goals as a senior midfielder and America East All-Academic Team recognition — his parents, José Ramón Francés Sáez and Magdalena Poquet, made their first-ever trip to campus to see him graduate.
“It’s so special to have them here,” says Francés Poquet, whose aunt and uncle also attended.
With Francés Poquet serving as translator, his mom was asked what it means to see him graduate.
“There are a lot of emotions and satisfaction for this day,” she says, gesturing with her hands up and down over her heart. “He’s the only child, so it’s very special.”
Francés Poquet plans to pursue a Ph.D. and possibly a career in professional soccer.
But first, he was off to New York for a few days with his family.
Blowing whistles, clapping and singing, they turned the front steps of the arena into an impromptu dance party.
“It feels great,” says Lombo, who moved with his family to the United States from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2016.
Among the revelers was his sister Anayah Lombo, who is a junior at UMass Amherst.
“He makes me want to do better,” she says. “Not everyone has the opportunity to go to school and graduate. He makes the whole family proud.”