Ruiz, McKnight Bill Would Require Cosmetology Training to Include Working on Textured Hair

Trenton – The Senate Commerce Committee advanced legislation today sponsored by Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz and Senator Angela V. McKnight that requires training of cosmetologist-hairstylists, beauticians, barbers, and hair braiders to include working on textured hair.

“People of color have long endured hair discrimination and have faced limited service options, higher prices, or have been turned away by stylists due to their lack of training,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex/Hudson). “Providing education on how to work with textured hair will fill a huge gap in the market that both stylists and consumers are eager to see. This move will make New Jersey salons and barber shops spaces that promote inclusivity and leave all clients feeling confident and beautiful.”

The bill, S-2495, would require the New Jersey State Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling to establish curriculum requirements for schools licensed to teach and train students in cosmetology-hairstyling, beauty culture, barbering, and hair braiding to work with textured hair. Textured hair is defined as hair that is coiled, curly, or wavy.

“Many people of color have experienced damaged hair or frustration over results because stylists are not adequately trained to work with them,” said Senator McKnight (D-Hudson). “This is a major disservice to both hair care professionals and clients. Incorporating textured hair training into the cosmetology school curriculum will ensure that all people have access to high-quality grooming services.”

As part of the bill, the examination of an applicant for licensure in cosmetology-hairstyling would include testing on textured hair in the written and practical portions of the test.

The bill advanced out of committee in a 5-0 vote.