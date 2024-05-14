Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom Debuts New Menu Featuring the Return of Customer Favorites
Brand re-introduces Spaghetti Pie alongside lineup of new additionsDENVER, CO, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, a leading restaurant chain offering fresh dough pizza and an extensive craft beer selection, launched a refreshed menu featuring the return of customer favorites such as the Spaghetti Pie and the Nachos Grande. The new lineup of craft selections follows a surge of social media engagement chronicling customer demand for the hot ticket items.
Among the new additions, the Spaghetti Pie takes center stage. Complete with Spaghetti tossed in Alfredo sauce and topped with Parmesan, Mozzarella, Romano, and Provolone Cheeses, the dish is baked before being topped with additional Italian cheeses and guest’s choice of marinara or Alfredo sauce. Once heralded as an Old Chicago staple, loyal fans from year’s past took to social media to share their excitement around the return of the enticing dish and other beloved entrees. Producing an unprecedented spike in engagement, the post on the brand’s Instagram page was the top performer of the year.
The Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza, introduced in early 2024, has also entered the permanent rotation. This crowd pleaser features a ranch-based sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken and bacon on fresh pizza dough and garnished with julienned green onions. For guests looking for a different culinary experience, the Nachos Grande is here to stay, offering the perfect game day treat of corn tortilla chips layered with choice of protein, melty cheese, red onions, black beans, tomatoes, and jalapeños, drizzled with house made ranch, and garnished with fresh cilantro and a side of fire roasted salsa.
“Our revamped menu is a testament to the magic that happens when a brand is able to respond to guest demand and preference,” said Windi Cooper, Senior Director of Marketing for Old Chicago. “The social media response when we hinted at bringing back some previous menu items was exciting, and we are looking forward to hearing the feedback on the return of some fan-favorites, in addition to some exciting new items.”
Old Chicago’s refreshed menu also features a zesty Southwest Chicken Salad, a Chicken Caprese Sandwich and Chicago Sausage Sub. For dessert, the house-made Donut Bites offer the perfect sweet treat to share with the table – or keep for yourself.
To enhance the guest experience, Old Chicago offers a mobile app to check-in during their visit, participate in The World Beer Tour, order food for pick-up or delivery, find locations, collect rewards, and more. OC REWARDS members who download the app will receive a reward for $5 off their first in-app purchase of $25 or more, redeemable as early as the next day.
ABOUT OLD CHICAGO PIZZA + TAPROOM
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a leader in the casual dining restaurant segment, specializing in the best local and regional craft beer, serving handcrafted pizza and distinctive taproom fare. Founded in 1976, the crave-able Old Chicago menu complements the brand’s vast craft beer selection, a concept differentiator to this day. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Old Chicago operates in 22 states with more than 66 restaurants nationwide.
