TUSK is a Binance Smart Chain-based BEP20 Token Launched on Pancake Swap with 100% Liquidity Locked Infinitely.

TUSK is a Binance Smart Chain-based platform that combines tokenomics with lending through a royalty financed model governed by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

Sheridan, PA, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUSK, the crypto utility token that is poised to disrupt the DeFi space, is now available on the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap.com



Tusk Token is revolutionizing decentralized finance (DeFi) with AI-Powered, Blockchain, and web3 technologies utilizing our unique Royalty Financing Platform.

Tusk Token emerges as a game-changer in the realm of decentralized finance. It is disrupting the lending industry with its pioneering approach. Powered by cutting-edge AI and blockchain technology, Tusk Token introduces a dynamic ecosystem that combines advanced tools and royalty lending.

Empowering Traders and Investors:

At the heart of Tusk Token's mission lies the development of advanced web3 technologies, including decentralized applications (dApps) and our unique decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) called The Golden DAO.

Tusk Token’s technologies are aimed at optimizing outcomes utilizing our “Best Outcome Algorithm” with the power of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and web3 technologies.

Innovative Funding Model:

Tusk Token's transactional funding model, driven by The Golden DAO, sets us apart from traditional crypto coins or meme coins.

Through a 3.69% Tesla Tax applied to every buy and sell transaction on the DEX, funds are generated and deposited into the Tusk Token's Funding Pool Wallet within The Golden DAO. This pool serves as a dynamic Royalty Financing lending platform, whereas, it strategically finances in itself and other projects within the Tusk Token's ecosystem.

In addition, there is a 0.75% Golden Tax on every buy and sell trade that automatically is added to the Liquidity Pool of Pancake Swap. This pairing of TUSK with BNB is locked indefinitely preventing and minimizing the risk of rug pulls. In addition, by continuously adding to the Liquidity Pool at Pancake Swap, the token's price becomes less volatile over time.

Revolutionizing Royalty Financing :

Tusk Token will integrate AI-powered automated underwriting, smart contracts, innovative credit scoring models, risk assessment, enhanced identity verification, fraud detection, tokenization of assets, and real-time monitoring.

This ensures a secure, transparent, and efficient lending process, maintaining robust risk management overseen by token holders of the DAO. Holders of Tusk Tokens determine the best use of the royalty payments, taxes, revenue, and earnings monthly by voting on proposals provided by Tusk holders to further discuss and vote on key features and benefits for the betterment of the entire community. The amount of voting power is determined by the holdings the individual has of Tusk Tokens based on the total supply of tokens

Community-Governed Decisions:

On May 28th, the lending pool will be reset to $0 and all royalty payments, taxes, revenue, and earnings monthly will be voted by members of the DAO on how to allocate the best use of funds making key decisions with the intent on raising the tokens value, price, and long term growth that will be executed autonomously through smart contracts monthly based on our self-governing model through The Golden DAO.

This ensures a democratic approach to decision-making on how royalty payments are used monthly. This governance model prioritizes the interests of the community, allowing members to shape the future of the ecosystem and enhance the customer experience of AI-powered applications.

Utility Token

We differentiate ourselves from other cryptocurrencies, meme coins, and questionable tokens by providing utilities to the DAO’s members. The royalty financing allows Tusk to reinvest in itself by providing member token holders with the following potential utilities.



* Staking

* Payments

* Governance

* Transaction Fee

* Access to Services

* Discounts or Cashback

Join the Tusk Token Revolution:

Be at the forefront of innovation in DeFi by investing in Tusk Token. Experience the synergy of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and web3 technologies funded by our self-sustaining royalty financing platform working together to create a dynamic and inclusive financial ecosystem.





For media inquiries, please contact:

Louis Shain

Email: lshain@tusktokens.com



Website: www.TuskTokens.com



X (formerly Twitter): www.x.com/tusktoken

Telegram: www.t.me/tusktokenchat



BINANCE SMART CHAIN

Tusk Token Smart Contract Address

0x5aeccb66a800e94e78f054e6258ff7afae8b7957



vTUSK Token Vesting Smart Contract Address:

0xCac70E96865eCb2A96DC2fC41F6a457e96Cf40DF

sTUSK Token Staking Smart Contract Address:

0x71b5C617cfc1273079dFC52af2d440a292B41069

Tusk DAO

https://snapshot.org/#/tusktokens.eth

DEX Tools

https://www.dextools.io/app/en/bnb/pair-explorer/0x6cc6f8484da9eb9252848a87e224a28af0922bf9?t=1710624780614

Buy Tusk with BNB

https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0x5aecCb66a800e94E78f054e6258Ff7AfAe8b7957



Disclaimer:

The content of this press release, including any financial information, is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as investment advice. Before engaging in any transactions involving cryptocurrency investment, prospective investors are strongly advised to perform their own due diligence and consult with a qualified investment advisor.

Cryptocurrency investments are inherently risky and investors must be prepared to face the risk of losing their entire investment. KISS PR and its distribution partners do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content provided and have no responsibility for any losses or damages pertaining to investments in cryptocurrency. Consider your own financial circumstances and consult with your own professionals before relying on this press release's content.

Be aware that past performance does not guarantee future results and cryptocurrency prices may fluctify significantly. All decisions related to investment or trading should take into consideration risk tolerance, investment objectives, and investors' financial situation. KISS PR and its affiliates will not accept responsibility for your financial decisions.





